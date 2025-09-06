Skip to content
SS Rajamouli turns Kenya into Asia's biggest film set as Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra wrap Kenya schedule of 'SSMB 29'

The RRR director thanked Kenyan communities after filming across Masai Mara and Naivasha for his globe-trotting epic expected to release in 120 countries.

SSMB 29 Kenya shoot

Kenyan leaders hail SS Rajamouli as SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra wraps historic shoot

X/MusaliaMudavadi
Pooja Pillai
Sep 06, 2025
Highlights

  • SS Rajamouli wraps up Kenya schedule of upcoming film SSMB 29
  • Director pens heartfelt note thanking government and locals for support
  • Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra join international cast in action-packed shoot
  • Film expected to release in more than 120 countries, reaching a billion viewers

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has officially wrapped the Kenya schedule of his highly anticipated movie SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, and expressed his gratitude to the country’s authorities. The director shared a heartfelt note on X, describing Kenya as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” while thanking the government and local communities for their “tremendous support and hospitality.” The schedule strengthens Kenya’s role as a major international filming hub, bringing Indian cinema’s global ambitions into sharper focus.

Why did SS Rajamouli thank Kenyan authorities?

Rajamouli, known worldwide for RRR and Baahubali, praised Kenya’s vast landscapes and wildlife diversity. He called the experience “one of the most memorable moments” of his career.

Filming took place across Masai Mara, Naivasha, Samburu, and Amboseli, locations that have now become part of what is expected to be Asia’s largest film production. By acknowledging the country’s role, Rajamouli has, in fact, spotlighted Kenya as a key partner in Indian cinema’s expanding global footprint.

SSMB 29 Kenya shoot SS Rajamouli shares a thank you note after completing the Kenya schedule of SSMB 29X Screengrab/@ssrajamouli


What did Kenyan leaders say about the shoot?

Kenyan politician Musalia W Mudavadi shared photos with Rajamouli and his team, including moments of the director signing a guest book. Praising Rajamouli’s vision, Mudavadi wrote that Kenya had become “the stage for one of the world’s greatest filmmakers.”

He added that Kenya’s sweeping plains and rugged terrains were now immortalised in the film. Highlighting the project’s scale, Mudavadi said the film is scheduled for release in more than 120 countries and is expected to reach a billion viewers, which in itself is an unprecedented figure for an Indian production.

What is SSMB 29 about?

The project, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, marks Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. A teaser was released on Mahesh Babu’s birthday last month, though the official title has yet to be confirmed.

Earlier, videos from Odisha’s Koraput region showed Mahesh Babu in intense action sequences, while actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was also spotted shooting alongside him. Priyanka Chopra recently joined the team in Kenya, adding further global star power to the production.

With international locations, large-scale action, and a worldwide release plan, SSMB 29 is being positioned as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious ventures.

When will the film release?

While the makers have not announced a final release date, industry reports suggest a 2026 rollout. The film will be distributed in over 120 countries, making it one of the widest releases for an Indian film to date. Given Rajamouli’s track record with RRR which grossed more than £125 million (₹1,300 crore) worldwide, expectations for SSMB 29 are extremely high.

kenya schedulemahesh babuss rajamoulissmb 29

