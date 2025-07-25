Prithviraj Sukumaran shares rare insight into Rajamouli’s vision for ‘SSMB 29’

Highlights:
- SSMB 29 is an upcoming jungle adventure featuring Mahesh Babu, directed by S.S. Rajamouli
- Prithviraj Sukumaran joins the cast alongside Priyanka Chopra
- Sukumaran calls Rajamouli a master of “scale as canvas”
- The actor also addressed trolling faced by Ibrahim Ali Khan in a separate interview
SSMB 29, the much-anticipated collaboration between Mahesh Babu and visionary director S.S. Rajamouli, continues to generate massive buzz across Indian cinema circles. The jungle-themed action adventure, currently in production, boasts a star-studded cast including Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, making it one of the biggest PAN-India spectacles in the works.
In a recent interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran offered a rare behind-the-scenes perspective on Rajamouli’s directorial style. “Scale can never be the story; it’s just the canvas,” the Malayalam superstar explained. “Rajamouli sir chooses large backdrops because he excels at telling a story through big, visual strokes.”
This subtle but telling remark sheds light on what sets Rajamouli apart, not just his ability to deliver grand visuals, but his commitment to narrative depth.
Prithviraj Sukumaran explains why Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 stands outInstagram/therealprithvi
What is SSMB 29 about, and why is there so much hype?
While official plot details remain tightly under wraps, industry insiders describe SSMB 29 as a high-octane, jungle-based action-adventure rooted in mythology and survival themes. With Mahesh Babu leading the charge, and Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra playing key roles, the project is shaping up to be a high-concept action drama meant for global appeal.
Given Rajamouli’s track record, Baahubali and RRR being massive box-office and streaming hits, the anticipation is sky-high. The film is expected to push cinematic boundaries much like his previous ventures.
Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran joins SSMB29 Getty Images
Why Prithviraj’s Rajamouli remark matters
Prithviraj’s praise for Rajamouli cuts deeper than surface-level flattery. In calling scale “just a canvas,” he, in fact, points to the director’s rare ability to balance spectacle with substance, something often lost in big-budget filmmaking.
Rajamouli is known for building emotional arcs into massive story worlds. Whether it’s Amarendra Baahubali’s journey or Komaram Bheem’s rebellion in RRR, the characters never get lost in CGI or grandeur. Sukumaran’s comment suggests that SSMB 29 will follow a similar formula: world-building that never loses sight of the story’s heart.
Prithviraj calls Rajamouli a master of visual storytelling in SSMB 29Instagram/therealprithvi
Prithviraj also defends Ibrahim Ali Khan amid criticism
In a separate interview, Prithviraj also weighed in on the backlash faced by his Sarzameen co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan for his Netflix debut Nadaaniyan. Responding to the criticism, he said, “If Shah Rukh Khan sir can still be criticised, why can’t Ibrahim Ali Khan be criticised?”
The actor pointed out that even industry giants like Mohanlal and Mammootty continue to face criticism in Kerala. “There’s nothing bigger than that to understand this never ends. You just keep trying. It never gets easier.”
He added that Ibrahim is “one of the most well-prepared debutants” he has worked with and praised the young actor’s dedication. “The camera really loves him,” he said.
When is SSMB 29 releasing?
There’s no official release date yet, but production is currently underway. Given the scale and ambition of the project, a late 2025 or early 2026 release seems likely.
SS Rajamouli recreates Varanasi at Ramoji Film City for a key action sequence in SSMB29 Getty Images
Until then, fans will have to wait for more official updates, but with Rajamouli at the helm and a powerful cast in place, SSMB 29 already promises to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest cinematic events.