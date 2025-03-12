Priyanka Chopra joins Mahesh Babu for SS Rajamouli's 'SSMB29', shares photos from set

Priyanka Chopra is back in India for the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s much-talked-about film, SSMB29. She recently arrived in Odisha, where the latest schedule of the film is underway. The actor shared snippets from her journey on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the region’s landscapes as she made her way to the set. Though there’s still silence about the film’s storyline or her character, these posts have sparked excitement among fans.

On her way to the filming location, Priyanka shared a short clip from her car, capturing the lush greenery of Kotpad on her route to Koraput. She also posted an in-flight photo, where she’s seen peeking out the window, as well as a snapshot of local shops she spotted along the way. Earlier, photos of her at Odisha airport with flight attendants had made their way across social media.

The shoot is taking place in the Koraput district, specifically at Talamali Hilltop in Semiliguda. The location, surrounded by the Deomali Hills, is known particularly for its untouched natural beauty. Rajamouli reportedly chose the region because its rugged terrain and dense forests resemble the African landscape, which suits the backdrop of the story.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her scenic journey to Odisha Instagram/priyankachopra

Joining Priyanka on set are Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. While the makers haven’t officially announced the cast, reports suggest that all three actors are part of the current filming schedule. Security around the shoot has been tightened following leaks from earlier scenes. One clip that surfaced online showed Mahesh Babu in a tense standoff with a character believed to be played by Prithviraj. Since then, the production team has implemented a multi-layered security system to prevent further breaches.

SSMB29 is planned as a two-part epic, with the first instalment expected to release in 2027. With Rajamouli at the helm and an impressive cast, the film is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema.