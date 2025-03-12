Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Priyanka Chopra joins Mahesh Babu for SS Rajamouli's 'SSMB29', shares photos from set

The makers have reportedly imposed a strict no-phone policy on set to prevent further leaks from the highly anticipated SS Rajamouli film.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas pictured at a recent public appearance

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Priyanka Chopra is back in India for the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s much-talked-about film, SSMB29. She recently arrived in Odisha, where the latest schedule of the film is underway. The actor shared snippets from her journey on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the region’s landscapes as she made her way to the set. Though there’s still silence about the film’s storyline or her character, these posts have sparked excitement among fans.

On her way to the filming location, Priyanka shared a short clip from her car, capturing the lush greenery of Kotpad on her route to Koraput. She also posted an in-flight photo, where she’s seen peeking out the window, as well as a snapshot of local shops she spotted along the way. Earlier, photos of her at Odisha airport with flight attendants had made their way across social media.

The shoot is taking place in the Koraput district, specifically at Talamali Hilltop in Semiliguda. The location, surrounded by the Deomali Hills, is known particularly for its untouched natural beauty. Rajamouli reportedly chose the region because its rugged terrain and dense forests resemble the African landscape, which suits the backdrop of the story.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her scenic journey to OdishaInstagram/priyankachopra

Joining Priyanka on set are Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. While the makers haven’t officially announced the cast, reports suggest that all three actors are part of the current filming schedule. Security around the shoot has been tightened following leaks from earlier scenes. One clip that surfaced online showed Mahesh Babu in a tense standoff with a character believed to be played by Prithviraj. Since then, the production team has implemented a multi-layered security system to prevent further breaches.

SSMB29 is planned as a two-part epic, with the first instalment expected to release in 2027. With Rajamouli at the helm and an impressive cast, the film is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema.

african landscapedeomali hillsindian cinemaleaksmahesh babuodishaprithviraj sukumaransecuritysemiligudass rajamoulissmb29talamali hilltoppriyanka chopra

Related News

McDonald's Shamrock shake
UK

McDonald's Shamrock shake makes its UK debut

Gigi Hadid reveals co-parenting secrets with Zayn Malik and romance with Bradley Cooper
Entertainment

Gigi Hadid reveals co-parenting secrets with Zayn Malik and romance with Bradley Cooper

JLR-Tata-Getty
Business

JLR halts plan to build EVs at Tata’s India plant: Report

budget friendly spring destinations
Travel

Top 7 budget-friendly spring destinations for 2025

More For You

'Santosh' review: Feminist police drama confronts harsh truths

A scene from 'Santosh'

'Santosh' review: Feminist police drama confronts harsh truths

POLICE corruption, caste politics, and dangerous interfaith liaisons are at the heart of Santosh, a feature by British Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri. She turns the title on its head – Santosh, regarded more widely as a male name, is the protagonist, played by the versatile Shahana Goswami.

Santosh’s husband, a police constable in a north Indian village, is killed in the line of duty. Or so it appears.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson recalls feeling ‘so gross’ after hearing SNL’s viral joke backstage

Getty Images

​Scarlett Johansson slams SNL’s 'gross' vagina joke: ‘It was intense. I felt like I’d pass out!'

Scarlett Johansson has finally addressed the jaw-dropping joke about her that aired during Saturday Night Live’s holiday episode in December. Her husband, Colin Jost, was made to deliver the punchline live on air, and Johansson, watching from backstage, was left stunned. In a recent interview with InStyle, she described the moment as “so gross” and admitted she couldn’t believe the show went that far.

The joke was part of the show’s annual “Weekend Update” tradition, where Jost and his co-host Michael Che write outrageous jokes for each other to read without any prior warning. This time, Che handed Jost a line that compared Johansson to a Costco roast beef sandwich in a joke about their sex life. When Jost read it aloud, the audience gasped. Meanwhile, cameras backstage caught Johansson’s reaction mouth open, clearly shocked.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amitabh Bachchan

The veteran actor invests in a 54,454 sq ft plot, just 10 km from Ram Mandir

Getty Images

Amitabh Bachchan buys prime land near Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for father’s memorial

Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a second plot of land in Ayodhya, this time a large 54,454 square foot piece, located roughly 10 kilometres from the newly consecrated Ram Mandir. The land was bought through the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust, an organisation set up by the actor in 2013 to honour his late father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

This latest purchase adds to Bachchan’s earlier investment in Ayodhya. In January 2024, he bought land in a premium township called Haveli Avadh for ₹4.54 crore. Reports suggest that property was meant for residential use. Now, sources indicate the newly acquired land could be developed into a memorial dedicated to his father’s life and literary legacy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Stan Lee’s

A new documentary sheds light on the lesser-known struggles Stan Lee faced behind the scenes

Getty Images

Stan Lee’s tragic final years: Shocking new documentary exposes elder abuse and exploitation

Stan Lee spent his life bringing superheroes to the world—Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, and so many more. But behind the joyful cameos and conventions, his last years were marked by serious exploitation. A new documentary, Stan Lee: The Final Chapter, talks about the dark, uncomfortable truth about what really happened.

The film is being put together by Jon Bolerjack, who worked closely with Lee during his final four years. Bolerjack wasn’t just an assistant; he was a witness to what many believe was the mishandling and manipulation of an ageing legend. According to Bolerjack, Lee was constantly pushed to sign memorabilia and make public appearances, despite his poor health. In video clips already shared, Lee appears exhausted while being shuffled between events.

Keep ReadingShow less
Telugu actor Mohan Babu accused of murdering actress Soundarya in 2004

Actor Mohan Babu faces renewed allegations linked to actress Soundarya’s tragic death, 22 years later

Instagram/actresssoundarya

Telugu actor Mohan Babu accused of murdering actress Soundarya in 2004

Two decades after the tragic death of actress Soundarya, new allegations have surfaced against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu. A social activist in Andhra Pradesh’s Khammam district has filed a complaint accusing him of having a role in Soundarya’s untimely demise.

Soundarya, a much-loved star in South Indian cinema, was 31 years old and reportedly pregnant when she died in a private plane crash on April 17, 2004. She and her brother, Amarnath, were flying to Karimnagar to participate in a political campaign for the BJP and TDP when the aircraft went down. Tragically, their bodies could not be recovered from the wreckage.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc