Priyanka Chopra goes braless in a daring silver dress at 'Heads of State' premiere with John Cena and Idris Elba

The actor’s latest red carpet look stole the spotlight as she stepped into an MI6 agent role for her new Amazon Prime action film.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet in a plunging silver gown at the Heads of State premiere in New York

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 26, 2025
Quick highlights

  • Priyanka Chopra wore a bold braless silver gown for the Heads of State world premiere in New York City.
  • She was joined by co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba at the red carpet event on 25 June.
  • The Amazon Prime action-comedy hits cinemas on 2 July.
  • Chopra recently opened up about motherhood and daughter Malti’s obsession with Moana.

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in New York City this week, walking the red carpet in a striking silver satin gown for the world premiere of her new film, Heads of State. The 41-year-old actor, who stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the action-comedy, chose a daring braless look with a halter neckline and fluid draping for the premiere held at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall on 25 June. The trio posed together ahead of the film’s release, bringing both glamour and star power to the Amazon Studios production.

Priyanka Chopra walks the red carpet as her character Noel Bisset makes waves ahead of the film’s releaseGetty Images


Priyanka Chopra joins action-comedy cast in lead MI6 role

In Heads of State, Chopra plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who is tasked with helping the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba) navigate an international crisis. The film’s premise pits political rivals against a global conspiracy, unfolding through fast-paced espionage.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is set for a theatrical release on 2 July, with a streaming debut on Prime Video expected later. Chopra’s role sees her step into full action-hero territory, something fans have been eager to see since her Quantico days.

Priyanka Chopra with co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba at Alice Tully Hall for the Amazon Prime world premiere Getty Images


A red carpet moment and a glimpse into Chopra's personal life

Earlier this week, during a Good Morning America appearance, she revealed that her three-year-old daughter now insists on being called “Malti Marie Moana Chopra Jonas,” inspired by her love of Disney’s Moana. Her husband, singer Nick Jonas, recently shared how fatherhood has shifted his priorities. “Playing Moana and Maui means more to me than anything else,” he said, adding that being ‘just Dad’ at home is his favourite role.


With her latest red carpet look and a powerful new role, Priyanka Chopra proves she’s just as commanding on screen as she is on the red carpet, and Heads of State is set to showcase both.

