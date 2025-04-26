Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra a ‘b*dass’ as she gears up for action in 'Heads of State'

Nick Jonas made it clear he’s Priyanka Chopra’s biggest cheerleader as she gears up for her next big release, Heads of State. Taking to Instagram, Nick posted the film’s poster and called Priyanka a "b*dass," clearly proud of her new action-packed role as MI6 agent Noel Bisset.
Directed by Ilya Naishuller, known for adrenaline-heavy films like Hardcore Henry and Nobody, Heads of State is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2 July. Alongside Priyanka, the movie stars action powerhouses John Cena and Idris Elba, promising a wild, high-energy ride.
Nick Jonas hypes up wife Priyanka Chopra’s action avatar, calling her a ‘b*dass’ in a supportive Instagram storyInstagram
The story centres on the President of the United States, played by Cena, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, played by Elba, two leaders who can’t stand each other but are forced to work together when a major global threat emerges. What follows is a chaotic ride of action, humour, and unexpected teamwork, giving a nod to classic ‘90s buddy comedies but with a modern, explosive twist.
In the film, Priyanka steps into the role of Agent Bisset, a sharp and fearless MI6 officer. The newly released trailer shows her in full action mode, all gunfights, grenades, high-stakes missions with no backup and no room for mistakes. Her performance is already creating buzz, with fans excited to see her dominate in such a strong, powerful role.
The cast also includes Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine, adding even more star power to the project.
Nick’s open show of support, including sharing the trailer and hyping her up online, just shows the strong bond between the two. Married since 2018 and parents to daughter Malti Marie, the couple continues to celebrate each other’s wins both personally and professionally.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra continue to show strong support for each other, both on and off the screenGetty Images
Meanwhile, Priyanka has plenty more on her plate. She’s reportedly signed on for Krrish 4 opposite Hrithik Roshan, charging a massive £2.8 million (₹30 crore) for the role, and is also working on the upcoming comedy Judgement Day with Will Ferrell and Zac Efron.
For now, though, all eyes are on Heads of State and judging by the trailer and Nick’s excitement, Priyanka’s set to make a strong impact.