Priyanka Chopra to be honoured at Gold House Gala for 25 years of global influence

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be celebrated at this year’s Gold House Gala in Los Angeles, where she’s set to receive the newly introduced Global Vanguard Award. The event, which takes place on 10 May, recognises leading voices from the Asian Pacific community who have pushed boundaries in entertainment, business, and beyond.

This special honour is a milestone for Priyanka, who has spent the last 25 years working across Indian and American cinema. From her early days in Bollywood to leading roles in Hollywood and producing stories from underrepresented communities, she’s one of the few Indian actors to navigate and succeed in both industries. Her recognition as part of Time’s 100 most influential people and Forbes’ “Most Powerful Women” lists also speaks to her global influence.

Celebrating 25 years in global entertainment, Priyanka Chopra continues to shine on the world stage Getty Images





The Gold Gala, now in its fourth year, celebrates the annual A100 List, a selection of 100 game-changing Asian Pacific leaders. Over 600 guests from various fields are expected to attend. Among the other honourees this year are filmmaker Jon M. Chu, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, fashion designer Prabal Gurung, author Min Jin Lee, and director Ang Lee. Pokémon CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara will also be in attendance, joined by Pikachu. Auli’i Cravalho and the team behind Moana 2 will receive a special recognition for Pacific Islander representation.

This year’s theme, First Light, is about the people who’ve paved the way for others to shine. Along with the awards, the evening will feature a live performance by Icelandic-Chinese musician Laufey and a Filipino-inspired dinner menu curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Lord Maynard Llera.

The Gold House Gala will honour Priyanka Chopra’s trailblazing journey across Indian and American cinema Getty Images





Chopra’s current slate of projects includes the second season of Amazon Prime’s Citadel, the action film Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba, and The Bluff. She is also reportedly returning to Indian cinema with a major project directed by SS Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu.

With this award, Gold House acknowledges not just Priyanka’s achievements but the cultural shift her career has helped influence, one where stories no longer fit into neat categories, and where glass ceilings are broken, like she once said.