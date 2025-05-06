Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Met Gala 2025: Best-dressed couples who owned the red carpet

From sharp tailoring to seamless coordination, these pairs turned the red carpet into a runway for real style chemistry.

Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet

Met Gala 2025 brought high fashion and perfect pairings to the steps of The Met as these standout couples turned tailoring into art

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 06, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

The 2025 Met Gala spotlighted couples who understood precision, balance, and presence. With “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” as the theme, the red carpet became a study in structure, detail, and coordination. These duos didn’t rely on gimmicks or overly matched outfits. Instead, they brought sharp silhouettes, intentional contrasts, and a sense of partnership that translated through cut, fabric, and stance.

Here are the couples who got it exactly right.

1. Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Print perfect

Polka dots aren’t easy to pull off on a red carpet, but Priyanka made it look effortless in a structured Balmain suit paired with a wide-brim hat. Nick followed suit (literally) in a cream and black ensemble by Bianca Saunders, creating a couple’s look that was sharp, fresh, and delightfully unafraid of pattern play.

Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red CarpetNick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra serve up sleek contrast with polka dots and cream tonesGetty Images


2. Colman & Raúl Domingo: Royalty in motion

Co-chair Colman Domingo commanded attention in a Valentino royal-blue cape that nodded to fashion titan André Leon Talley. Meanwhile, Raúl Domingo matched the drama in a purple sequinned suit tied together with an oversized bow. Together, they looked like couture nobility who came to remind the world what regal tailoring really looks like.

Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red CarpetColman and Raúl Domingo bring royal drama in bold tailoring and rich colourGetty Images


3. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade: Monochrome majesty

This couple never misses and this year, they outdid themselves. Gabrielle Union’s strapless black Prada gown, with a sweeping white floral train, was pure red-carpet poetry. Beside her, Dwyane Wade elevated the classic white tuxedo with black lapels and a jewel-toned vest that sparkled under the flashes. A living yin-yang symbol. No gimmicks, just flawless execution.

Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red CarpetGabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade redefine couple style with crisp monochrome magicGetty Images


4. Dua Lipa & Callum Turner: Retro meets romance

Engaged and effortlessly in sync, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner channelled old-Hollywood-meets-modern-edge. Dua’s feather-trimmed Chanel mini, sheer gloves and stunning presence contrasted beautifully with Callum’s sleek monochrome tux. The outfit coordination was subtle, but their chemistry? Off the charts.

Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red CarpetDua Lipa and Callum Turner blend vintage flair with modern edge effortlesslyGetty Images


5. Pharrell Williams & Helen Lasichanh: Minimalism, max impact

Pharrell and Helen proved once again they’re in a league of their own. In matching Louis Vuitton looks, Pharrell rocked a pearl-detailed pinstripe blazer while Helen brought quiet drama in a leather bodysuit and sheer monogrammed tights. Their palette stayed neutral and their energy was anything but fire.

Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red CarpetPharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh keep it cool in coordinated Louis Vuitton neutralsGetty Images


6. Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz: Pinstripes in style

Bold and brilliant, Alicia’s red-and-black off-shoulder cape suit was a symphony of Harlem Renaissance glam. Swizz Beatz mirrored her flair in a matching maroon pinstripe suit. More like the fashion equivalent of a power duet that hits every note.

Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red CarpetAlicia Keys and Swizz Beatz turn heads in bold stripes and Harlem-inspired swaggerGetty Images


7. Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens: Metallic meets menswear

Simone Biles turned up in a cobalt mini with a crisp collar detail that nodded to menswear tailoring, while Jonathan Owens brought old-school swagger in an all-white suit topped with a fur cape. Together, they gave us a classic, polished take on coordinated contrasts.

Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red CarpetSimone Biles and Jonathan Owens light up the carpet with metallic shine and sharp suitsGetty Images


8. Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee: The coolest kind of contrast

Spike Lee kept things grounded in a relaxed black suit and a Knicks cap, staying true to his signature style. Tonya Lewis Lee, however, brought the wow factor in a structured purple suit-dress with a sky-high slit. Their vibe was all effortlessly cool with a lot of confidence.

Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red CarpetSpike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee mix relaxed cool with powerful purple tailoring Getty Images


9. Usher & Jenn Goicoechea: Black-tie, black twist

In a twist on traditional black-tie, Usher stepped out in a tuxedo draped with a scarf, while Jenn’s floral-accented blazer added a softer, romantic layer to her tailored look. Their symmetry in tones and textures was subtle, sleek, and sophisticated.

Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red CarpetUsher and Jenn Goicoechea balance romance and structure with timeless charmGetty Images


10. Debbie Allen & Norm Nixon: Time-tested and timeless

Debbie Allen brought a blast of colourful energy in a metallic-red gown and wide-brim hat, while husband Norm Nixon balanced the tone in a pristine white suit. Over four decades into their love story, these two showed everyone how it’s done with flair, love, and style.

Top Celebrity Couples Who Ruled the Met Gala 2025 Red CarpetDebbie Allen and Norm Nixon prove timeless love always dresses wellGetty Images


Final stitch

At the 2025 Met Gala, the best-dressed weren’t just well-tailored, they were also in sync. These couples moved beyond matching looks or clever nods to the theme and showed what it means to meet style halfway and still stand out. Some played it loud, others quiet, but all of them proved one thing: real fashion chemistry doesn’t need to shout, it just needs to align.

best-dressed couplescolmanraúl domingogabrielle uniondwyane wadedua lipacallum turnerpharrell williamshelen lasichanhalicia keysswizz beatzsimone bilesjonathan owensspike leetonya lewis leejenn goicoecheausherdebbie allennorm nixonpriyanka chopranick jonasmet gala 2025

Related News

Visa UK
UK

UK to tighten visas for Pakistan, Sri Lanka over asylum concerns

Fairy liquid warning issued UK households urged to rethink use
Lifestyle

UK households urged to rethink use of 'Fairy Liquid' and similar products over environmental concerns

Allu Arjun Prepares for Action Mode in Atlee’s AA22xA6
Entertainment

Allu Arjun begins intense physical and mental training for Atlee's action packed 'AA22xA6'

Vishal and Sheykhar to Premiere DDLJ Musical Tribute at UKAFF 2025 Closing Gala
Entertainment

Vishal and Sheykhar to unveil DDLJ musical journey at UK Asian Film Festival 2025 closing gala

More For You

Met Gala 2025: The mums-to-be

Met Gala 2025's radiant moms-to-be: Rihanna, Karlie Kloss, Kiara Advani, and Zinzi Coogler redefine maternity glam on fashion's biggest night

Getty Images

Met Gala 2025: The mums-to-be who owned the night

The Met Gala has always celebrated bold fashion statements, but 2025 belonged to the mums-to-be. As "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" took centre stage, these women did something revolutionary; they made pregnancy the ultimate power move.

No hiding, no apologies, just unapologetic glamour that turned baby bumps into high fashion. From Rihanna's show-stopping reveal to a Bollywood star's golden debut, these women owned the red-carpet. Because why choose between making history and making life when you can do both?

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian-Origin Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight at Met Gala 2025

India origin stars at the Met Gala 2025

Getty Images

Met Gala 2025: All the Indian-origin celebrities who turned heads at the Met this year

The Met Gala isn’t just a red carpet, right? It’s more like a battlefield of audacity, where fashion either soars or stumbles. This year, India straight up owned the night. From Bollywood royalty to Punjabi powerhouses, our stars with those stunning outfits told stories, broke norms, and left the world breathless. From long-awaited debuts to symbolic ensembles, here’s who turned heads and hearts at fashion’s most theatrical night.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Keep ReadingShow less
Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Rebranded as 'The New Avengers' Amid Spoiler Controversy

Marvel's antihero squad gets a new identity in Thunderbolts, now rebranded as The New Avengers, sparking debate among fans worldwide

Wikipedia

Marvel renames 'Thunderbolts' as 'The New Avengers' days after release, sparking spoiler backlash

Marvel’s latest film, Thunderbolts, took an unexpected turn just days after its release and not on screen, but in name. Movie posters and digital billboards across the world are now displaying a different title: The New Avengers. It’s a move that’s caught fans off guard and sparked a split reaction online.

The film, which features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour reprising their roles as antiheroes, follows a mismatched team of former villains and outsiders pulled together by CIA chief Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Their mission seems straightforward, but the story ends with a major shift where Valentina rebrands the group as The New Avengers. A post-credits message confirms it: “The New Avengers will return.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 5 Streaming Platforms Worth Your Time This May

From Paddington to Murderbot, May’s standout streaming titles offer everything from heartfelt adventures to chaotic thrillers

getty images

Top 5 streaming platforms that are actually worth your time this May

Let’s be honest: most of us are juggling at least three streaming subscriptions and still complaining there’s “nothing to watch.” This May, the platforms have decided to prove us wrong, big time. From originals to long-awaited sequels and hidden gems, the streaming giants are pulling out all the stops.

So instead of sifting through everything, here’s a curated cheat sheet: five platforms that have stepped up their game this month, and exactly what they’re serving.

Keep ReadingShow less
Babil Khan Breaks Silence on Viral Breakdown and Bollywood Misquote

Babil Khan opens up about his struggles in Bollywood and the emotional toll of the industry

Getty Images

Babil Khan reacts after viral breakdown video, says Bollywood comments were misread

Actor Babil Khan, known for being open about his mental health and struggles as a newcomer in Bollywood, recently found himself at the centre of online speculation after an emotional video of him went viral. In the clip, Babil was seen expressing frustration about the film industry, describing it as “rude” and “fake,” while naming fellow actors like Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Arjun Kapoor. Many assumed the comments were aimed at criticising these individuals, but Babil has now returned to clarify what really happened.

After the video spread on Reddit and sparked backlash, Babil briefly deactivated his Instagram. He soon returned, explaining that his words had been taken out of context. Far from attacking his peers, he said he was actually appreciating them for staying grounded and contributing positively to the industry.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc