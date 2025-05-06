Met Gala 2025: Best-dressed couples who owned the red carpet

The 2025 Met Gala spotlighted couples who understood precision, balance, and presence. With “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” as the theme, the red carpet became a study in structure, detail, and coordination. These duos didn’t rely on gimmicks or overly matched outfits. Instead, they brought sharp silhouettes, intentional contrasts, and a sense of partnership that translated through cut, fabric, and stance.

Here are the couples who got it exactly right.

1. Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Print perfect

Polka dots aren’t easy to pull off on a red carpet, but Priyanka made it look effortless in a structured Balmain suit paired with a wide-brim hat. Nick followed suit (literally) in a cream and black ensemble by Bianca Saunders, creating a couple’s look that was sharp, fresh, and delightfully unafraid of pattern play.

2. Colman & Raúl Domingo: Royalty in motion

Co-chair Colman Domingo commanded attention in a Valentino royal-blue cape that nodded to fashion titan André Leon Talley. Meanwhile, Raúl Domingo matched the drama in a purple sequinned suit tied together with an oversized bow. Together, they looked like couture nobility who came to remind the world what regal tailoring really looks like.

3. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade: Monochrome majesty

This couple never misses and this year, they outdid themselves. Gabrielle Union’s strapless black Prada gown, with a sweeping white floral train, was pure red-carpet poetry. Beside her, Dwyane Wade elevated the classic white tuxedo with black lapels and a jewel-toned vest that sparkled under the flashes. A living yin-yang symbol. No gimmicks, just flawless execution.

4. Dua Lipa & Callum Turner: Retro meets romance

Engaged and effortlessly in sync, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner channelled old-Hollywood-meets-modern-edge. Dua’s feather-trimmed Chanel mini, sheer gloves and stunning presence contrasted beautifully with Callum’s sleek monochrome tux. The outfit coordination was subtle, but their chemistry? Off the charts.

5. Pharrell Williams & Helen Lasichanh: Minimalism, max impact

Pharrell and Helen proved once again they’re in a league of their own. In matching Louis Vuitton looks, Pharrell rocked a pearl-detailed pinstripe blazer while Helen brought quiet drama in a leather bodysuit and sheer monogrammed tights. Their palette stayed neutral and their energy was anything but fire.

6. Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz: Pinstripes in style

Bold and brilliant, Alicia’s red-and-black off-shoulder cape suit was a symphony of Harlem Renaissance glam. Swizz Beatz mirrored her flair in a matching maroon pinstripe suit. More like the fashion equivalent of a power duet that hits every note.

7. Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens: Metallic meets menswear

Simone Biles turned up in a cobalt mini with a crisp collar detail that nodded to menswear tailoring, while Jonathan Owens brought old-school swagger in an all-white suit topped with a fur cape. Together, they gave us a classic, polished take on coordinated contrasts.

8. Spike Lee & Tonya Lewis Lee: The coolest kind of contrast

Spike Lee kept things grounded in a relaxed black suit and a Knicks cap, staying true to his signature style. Tonya Lewis Lee, however, brought the wow factor in a structured purple suit-dress with a sky-high slit. Their vibe was all effortlessly cool with a lot of confidence.

9. Usher & Jenn Goicoechea: Black-tie, black twist

In a twist on traditional black-tie, Usher stepped out in a tuxedo draped with a scarf, while Jenn’s floral-accented blazer added a softer, romantic layer to her tailored look. Their symmetry in tones and textures was subtle, sleek, and sophisticated.

10. Debbie Allen & Norm Nixon: Time-tested and timeless

Debbie Allen brought a blast of colourful energy in a metallic-red gown and wide-brim hat, while husband Norm Nixon balanced the tone in a pristine white suit. Over four decades into their love story, these two showed everyone how it’s done with flair, love, and style.

Final stitch

At the 2025 Met Gala, the best-dressed weren’t just well-tailored, they were also in sync. These couples moved beyond matching looks or clever nods to the theme and showed what it means to meet style halfway and still stand out. Some played it loud, others quiet, but all of them proved one thing: real fashion chemistry doesn’t need to shout, it just needs to align.