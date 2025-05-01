Skip to content
Tony Awards 2025 nominations led by George Clooney, Sarah Snook, and Nicole Scherzinger

Winners will be announced during the live broadcast of the Tony Awards

Tony awards 2025

The shortlist was revealed by actors Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
The nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards were announced on Thursday, 1 May, with Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, and Maybe Happy Ending leading the pack with 10 nods each. The shortlist was revealed by actors Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce at Sofitel New York.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 8 June at Radio City Music Hall.

Major nominations include:

Best Play

  • English by Sanaz Toossi
  • The Hills of California by Jez Butterworth
  • John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower
  • Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola
  • Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Best Musical

  • Buena Vista Social Club

  • Dead Outlaw

  • Death Becomes Her

  • Maybe Happy Ending

  • Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Revival of a Play

  • Eureka Day

  • Romeo + Juliet

  • Our Town

  • Yellow Face

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

  • George Clooney – Good Night, and Good Luck

  • Cole Escola – Oh, Mary!

  • Jon Michael Hill – Purpose

  • Daniel Dae Kim – Yellow Face

  • Harry Lennix – Purpose

  • Louis McCartney – Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Laura Donnelly – The Hills of California

  • Mia Farrow – The Roommate

  • LaTanya Richardson Jackson – Purpose

  • Sadie Sink – John Proctor is the Villain

  • Sarah Snook – The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Darren Criss – Maybe Happy Ending

  • Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw

  • Tom Francis – Sunset Blvd.

  • Jonathan Groff – Just in Time

  • James Monroe Iglehart – A Wonderful World

  • Jeremy Jordan – Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Megan Hilty – Death Becomes Her

  • Audra McDonald – Gypsy

  • Jasmine Amy Rogers – BOOP! The Musical

  • Nicole Scherzinger – Sunset Blvd.

  • Jennifer Simard – Death Becomes Her

Other notable categories include direction, choreography, and technical awards such as scenic, costume, lighting, and sound design across plays and musicals.

Buena Vista Social Club scored across multiple categories, including Best Musical, Best Direction (Saheem Ali), and Best Orchestrations. Death Becomes Her also fared strongly, with recognition for its book, score, lead actress, and design elements. Maybe Happy Ending received nominations for book, score, direction, and both lead actor and actress categories.

Winners will be announced during the live broadcast of the Tony Awards in June.

