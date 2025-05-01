Tony Awards 2025 nominations led by George Clooney, Sarah Snook, and Nicole Scherzinger

The talented trio are heading to the UK for their first overseas tour, promising a spectacular showcase of music, passion and pure performance power. Dubbed The Magnificent 3, they will deliver action-packed concerts in London next Friday (9), Leicester next Saturday (10) and Harrow next Sunday (11).

Backed by a live band and a genre-hopping setlist of Bollywood favourites, soulful ballads and classical gems, this is more than a concert – it is a celebration of a shared journey, musical dreams and the magic of live performance.

Ahead of the tour, Eastern Eye caught up with Manasi, Anirudh and Sneha to reflect on their Indian Idol experience, favourite on-stage moments and what fans can expect when the lights go down and the music begins.

How do you reflect on your Indian Idol journey?

Manasi: My journey was pretty bold and fun. I am more confident now and thoroughly enjoyed it. Anirudh: It was a dream come true. I grew up watching Idol – it inspired me in so many ways. Making it into the top 15 and then the finals felt like living a beautiful dream.

Sneha: It was an incredible experience. I learnt so much from the judges, mentors and fellow contestants. It was challenging yet rewarding, and helped me grow both personally and professionally.

What was your most memorable moment from the experience?

Sneha: Performing the thumri Yaad Piya Ki Aaye. All three judges were in tears and gave a standing ovation. It was overwhelming to know my music had touched so many hearts.

What was the biggest thing you learnt on the show?

Manasi: That you have to keep learning and unlearning – and that staying calm is the real challenge.

What has life been like since then?

Anirudh: It has been all about music. I quit my job to pursue this full-time, and Idol gave me that liberty. I am truly grateful.

How excited are you about the UK shows?

Manasi: Very excited and happy. I cannot wait to see everyone – I am sure it will be a blast.

What can audiences expect from your UK performance?

Sneha: A high-energy show mixing Bollywood, classical and semi-classical songs – plus some of my favourites. It will be an unforgettable night of music and dance.

Anirudh: Creativity at full flow. I will present songs in my own style, just as I did during the show. It will be a full-on performance.

Manasi: Expect magic – and a lot more. We will sing and dance together. I want to make these nights really special – and we will do that together.

How do you feel performing in front of a live audience?

Manasi: Like I was born for it. When I am on stage, I feel at home. I am happiest singing live.

What is the secret to generating emotion on stage?

Sneha: Connecting with the lyrics and music. I try to relive the emotions behind each song, and that energy reaches the audience.

Which songs do you most enjoy performing?

Anirudh: I like to keep my set versatile – something for everyone. Sneha: Songs that evoke emotion and connect deeply. My favourites include Ye Dil Tum Bin, Sajda, Mere Rashke Qamar, Aaj Ibaadat and Mahi Ve.

Do you get nervous before going on stage?

Anirudh: Yes, but it is the kind of nervousness that comes from wanting to deliver 100 per cent. The pressure to execute everything as planned makes me a little conscious, but in a positive way.

What is it like being on stage with other Indian Idol contestants?

Anirudh: It is amazing, especially with these two, who are brilliant in their genres. I cannot wait to jam and perform with them.

Who is your music hero?

Manasi: No one specific. I learn from every musician. There are many I listen to daily – the list is long.

Sneha: Lata Mangeshkar ji and Shreya Ghoshal ji. Their voices, range and emotion inspire me. They are legends and have set the bar high for all of us. I aspire to follow in their footsteps.

Anirudh: Coming from South India, my first musical demi-god is SP Balasubrahmanyam sir. After him, Sonu Nigam sir and Arijit Singh, for their incredible versatility.

As the winner, what advice would you give to someone entering a reality show?

Manasi: Believe in yourself.

Do not overthink – just go for it. Why should people attend the UK shows?

Sneha: Because it will be unforgettable! We will be performing with a live band, delivering a fantastic mix of music, dance and entertainment. It is a great chance for music lovers to come together and enjoy a magical evening.

Magnificent 3 concert at Indigo at The O2 in London (next Friday, 9), De Montfort Hall in Leicester (10), and Blue Room Sports Venue in Harrow (11).