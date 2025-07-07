‘Kantara Chapter 1’ poster released on Rishab Shetty’s birthday, confirms October 2025 theatrical date

Quick highlights:

Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, releases in cinemas on 2 October 2025.

Poster unveiled on Rishab Shetty’s 42nd birthday shows him in an intense warrior avatar.

The film explores the divine origins of Panjurli and Guliga, expanding the Kantara mythology.

Massive action sequences filmed with 3,000 participants over 50 days make it one of India’s biggest productions.

Rishab Shetty gave fans a fierce first glimpse into Kantara: Chapter 1 on his 42nd birthday, unveiling a new poster that shows him in full warrior mode. The upcoming prequel to the 2022 Kannada hit Kantara is now officially set to release on 2 October 2025. Directed and headlined once again by Shetty, the film is expected to dive deep into the spiritual and mythological roots of the original story.

Kantara Chapter 1 poster Instagram/rishabshettyofficial





Shetty returns to direct and lead the Kantara prequel

Following the resounding success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty returns to both direct and star in the film’s prequel. Titled Kantara: Chapter 1, the film will trace the origin story of the forest deity Panjurli and its protector Guliga, diving into the lore that shaped the mystical world introduced in the original. The new poster shows Shetty charging through fire, shield pierced with arrows, eyes blazing, and axe in hand, a visual that has already sparked frenzied reactions online.

Fans have flooded social media with praise and speculation, with hashtags like #KantaraChapter1 trending across platforms. Many described the poster as “goosebump-inducing,” while others celebrated Shetty’s birthday by calling him “the pride of Kannada cinema.”

Kantara poster (Image Source: X) Print-160





Massive battle sequence shot with 3,000 people

The makers have spared no effort in scaling up the cinematic experience. One of the biggest highlights of Kantara: Chapter 1 is an elaborate war sequence shot over 45–50 days on a 25-acre set. The sequence involved more than 500 trained fighters and over 3,000 participants, making it one of the most ambitious action scenes ever filmed in Indian cinema. Both Indian and international stunt experts collaborated on the project, ensuring the sequence lives up to the mythology it portrays.

Todor Lazarov, who choreographed action scenes in RRR, has been roped in to design the stunts. The crew, however, faced challenges during production, including accidents, floods, and even the tragic deaths of two cast members, Kalabhavan Niju and Rakesh Poojary, due to health issues earlier this year.

Kantara www.easterneye.biz





Hombale Films announces multilingual global release

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, the studio behind hits like KGF and Salaar, Kantara: Chapter 1 will release in seven languages: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. The team is aiming for a global reach, banking on the spiritual intensity and regional depth that made the first film a crossover success.

The original Kantara won multiple awards, including National Awards for Best Actor and Best Sound Design. It was praised for its storytelling rooted in coastal Karnataka’s Bhoota Kola tradition. The prequel promises to build on that legacy with even greater visual ambition and cultural depth.

Rishabh Shetty in a still from Kantara www.easterneye.biz





What to expect from Kantara: Chapter 1

While detailed plot points are under wraps, Kantara: Chapter 1 will focus on the spiritual foundations of the first film’s mythology. The teaser and trailer are expected to drop later this year, and with fans already counting down to the 2 October release, anticipation is sky-high.

The film’s music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, and cinematography is by Arvind S. Kashyap. Actor Jisshu Sengupta also joins the cast in a pivotal role. With its mix of mysticism, action, and cultural storytelling, Kantara: Chapter 1 is poised to be one of the most awaited films of 2025.