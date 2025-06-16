5 reasons ‘Kantara 2’s shoot feels like a real-life thriller with one shocking disaster after another

The shoot of Kantara 2 has been anything but smooth. What was meant to be a spiritual sequel to one of Kannada cinema’s biggest hits has instead been plagued by a series of disturbing incidents, including a drowning, a boat capsizing with Rishab Shetty on board, and even environmental fines. While the production team insists filming is on track, the number of on-set mishaps has left fans concerned and questioning the safety standards behind the camera. Here's a timeline of five serious events that disrupted the shoot.





The timeline of trouble:

The overturned bus (25 November 2024)

A minibus ferrying around 20 junior artists back from set rolled over near Jadkal, Karnataka. Initial reports pointed to injuries. Hombale Films quickly countered, insisting it wasn’t their official transport and no one was seriously hurt. Filming pushed ahead almost immediately. The conflicting accounts left questions hanging about crew safety during transit.

A lunch break tragedy (7–8 May 2025)

The shoot took its darkest turn during a break at the Kollur Souparnika River location. Junior artist M.F. Kapil, just 24, went for a swim off-duty. Strong currents swept him away. Hours later, his body was recovered. Production halted. While the makers stressed this happened off-set and was a "personal accident," the death of a young crew member cast a long shadow over the production. A police probe followed.

Off-set losses (May–June 2025)

Within weeks, two more deaths struck, though not directly tied to set conditions. Comedian Rakesh Pujare succumbed to a cardiac arrest in May. Then, in June, mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju collapsed on set with chest pain, dying en route to the hospital. While health-related, each incident highlighted the importance of on-call medical support.

Massive set destruction & environmental fines (Early 2025)

Months before the drownings and boat capsize, the team faced a different kind of blow. A massive, expensive set built for the film was utterly destroyed by fierce, unexpected storms and relentless rain. To compound the problem, the crew later drew flak and fines from forest officials, accused of disrupting habitats and illegally dumping waste during their work.

Boat capsize at Mani Reservoir (16 June 2025)

The most recent jolt came with the boat capsizing incident at the Mani Dam reservoir. While filming a scene, the vessel, overloaded with Shetty and crew, overturned, plunging everyone into the water. Shallow depths prevented fatalities, but equipment was lost, production stopped, and safety protocols came under intense scrutiny. Police are investigating overloading as a likely cause.





Looking ahead





Each setback, from overturned vehicles to environmental pushback and sudden fatalities, has tested Kantara 2’s planners and crew. While no further fatalities have occurred since 15 June, production delays and budget increases are almost inevitable. The team now faces the dual task of maintaining its ambitious 2 October 2025 release date while ensuring every member can work without fearing for their safety.