'Kantara Chapter 1' demands all multiplex shows clashing with Varun Dhawan’s 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' October release

Exhibitors push back on aggressive screen requests ahead of the October 2 holiday release with box office stakes rising.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 26, 2025
Highlights:

  • Distributors for Kantara Chapter 1 have requested a near-total screen allocation in multi-screen theatres.
  • Exhibitors are pushing back, calling the demands unreasonable given the appeal of both films.
  • The clash is set for the lucrative October 2 holiday period.
  • Varun Dhawan has stated he believes there is room for both movies to succeed.

The upcoming box office clash between Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 and Varun Dhawan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is heating up behind the scenes. With both films slated for an October 2 release, a tussle over screen allocation has begun. Reports indicate the Kannada epic’s distributors are making aggressive demands for shows, leaving theatre owners in a difficult position. This screen allocation battle looks to have high stakes for both productions on one of the year’s most valuable holiday dates.

What are the specific screen demands for Kantara Chapter 1?

According to a trade report, the distributors for Kantara Chapter 1 have laid out a detailed and ambitious plan for its screen allocation. They are apparently asking for all shows in single-screen and two-screen cinemas. More surprisingly, the demand extends to 18 shows in three-screen multiplexes, which would make it every single showing.

For larger multiplexes with up to ten screens, the requested numbers climb to a massive 54 shows. They are even gunning for full IMAX control, which would boot out Demon Slayer entirely. It is a proper power play, no doubt about it. When you look at the Kantara Chapter 1 box office clash, this kind of ask is rare, especially with another major film like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the mix.


How are exhibitors reacting to this demand?

Unsurprisingly, theatre owners are not exactly thrilled. One exhibitor, speaking anonymously, expressed clear reservations. They recognised the high expectation for Kantara Chapter 1, but pointed out that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had its own significant draw as a family-friendly entertainer. The exhibitor made a simple point: both films are important and they hope for a more balanced solution rather than being forced into an all-or-nothing decision.


What has Varun Dhawan said about the box office clash?

Varun Dhawan has taken a noticeably diplomatic and optimistic stance. At a recent event, he addressed the clash head-on. He acknowledged the power of the Kantara brand, admitting he loved the first film himself. However, he emphasised the different nature of his own project, describing Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari as a light-hearted mood-lifter.

Dhawan pointed to the expanded holiday business on October 2, which combines Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti, suggesting the market is large enough for both. He estimated the potential Hindi-language business alone could be around £6.6 million (₹70 crore), implying there is plenty to go around.


Could this showdown change how release clashes are handled?

This situation feels like a test case. It is common for big films to jostle for position, but such a comprehensive demand for screen dominance in multi-screen complexes is less usual. The end result of this standoff between distributors and exhibitors could set a new precedent. If the Kantara team succeeds, it could lead to similar strategies in future major conflicts. If exhibitors retain their ground and negotiate a compromise, it might boost their capacity to create a diverse slate for their customers. The resolution, or lack thereof, will be closely watched by the entire industry.

