‘Kantara Chapter 1’ wrap video reveals Rishab Shetty’s grand vision for India’s most rooted pan-Indian film

- Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 Kannada blockbuster, has wrapped after a 250-day shoot.
- Actor-director Rishab Shetty shares a making video capturing three years of intense preparation.
- Producer Vijay Kiragandur calls it Hombale Films’ “most ambitious project” to date.
- Film to release worldwide on October 2, 2025, in seven languages including Hindi and English.
The much-anticipated prequel Kantara Chapter 1 has officially wrapped production, and the makers have released a behind-the-scenes video that offers a deep dive into the film’s massive scale and emotional core. Helmed by Rishab Shetty, who also leads the cast, the film is being positioned as Hombale Films’ most significant and culturally rooted production yet.
With over 250 days of filming and nearly three years of planning, Kantara Chapter 1 aims to expand the mythological universe introduced in the original 2022 hit Kantara. The prequel, which is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025, will be available in seven languages, including English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, and Hindi.
What is Kantara Chapter 1 about and how is it different?
While the first Kantara focused on a clash between tradition and governance in a forest-bound village, the prequel takes a deeper dive into the roots of that mythology. In the wrap video, Rishab Shetty is seen undergoing intense physical training and rehearsing ancient martial arts like Kalaripayattu, suggesting a more devotional, period-action tone.
The footage also hints at expansive sets, created from scratch after the team could not find an existing studio space big enough. This led Hombale to build an entire dedicated production facility. “We realised very early that existing infrastructure would not do justice to Rishab’s vision,” producer Vijay Kiragandur said.
Why Vijay Kiragandur calls it Hombale’s biggest project
Hombale Films, known for mega-hits like KGF and Salaar, is no stranger to large-scale productions. Yet, Kiragandur insists that Kantara Chapter 1 surpasses them all, not just in scale, but in intent. “This is not just another pan-India film. This is deeply personal for us,” he said.
“The film demanded a completely new studio, a huge production team, and more shoot days than anything we’ve done before. But beyond the numbers, it’s the emotional weight and cultural depth that make it our most ambitious project yet,” he added.
Who’s behind the making of Kantara Chapter 1?
Apart from Shetty, who has also co-written the film with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Gowtham, the creative team features some big names. Ajaneesh Loknath returns as music director, while Arvind Kashyap handles cinematography. Hollywood stunt choreographer Todor Lazarov also worked closely on the project, adding international touches to the action sequences.
Production designer Banglan and costume designer Pragathi Shetty have created an authentic visual landscape, highlighting the region’s mythological roots. The art direction by Dharani Gangepura mixes regional aesthetics with cinematic grandeur, giving the film a timeless visual texture.
Real tragedies during the shoot underline the film’s emotional weight
While the wrap video celebrates the crew’s achievement, it also comes in the shadow of real-life tragedies. Actors Kalabhavan Niju and Rakesh Poojary, both associated with the film, died of heart attacks during production. A junior artist drowned during filming, and a crew boat capsized in June, though no lives were lost in the latter incident.
Kantara Chapter 1 release date and expectations
Set for release on October 2, 2025, Kantara Chapter 1 is already one of the most awaited Indian films. The original Kantara not only made over £37 million (₹400 crore) globally but also earned cult status for its storytelling, music, and cultural integrity.
By staying true to its roots while expanding its cinematic scope, Kantara Chapter 1 seems poised to be more than just a film. It could be a new benchmark for mythological storytelling from India, crafted for the global stage.