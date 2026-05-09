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'Kalki 2' eyes a 2027 release as Prabhas’ packed schedule slows production

Prabhas is yet to join the sequel due to commitments to Fauzi and Spirit

Kalki 2

Sequels often struggle to maintain momentum when production stretches over several years

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Reports suggest the makers are considering a December 2027 release for Kalki 2
  • Director Nag Ashwin is currently filming scenes involving Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan
  • Prabhas is yet to join the sequel due to commitments to Fauzi and Spirit

Kalki 2 continues to hold attention despite the long wait

Sequels often struggle to maintain momentum when production stretches over several years, but Kalki 2 continues to generate strong interest even without regular updates from the team.

Much of that anticipation comes from the world created by Nag Ashwin in Kalki 2898 AD, which ended with several unresolved story threads and set the stage for a larger cinematic universe. The scale of the film, combined with its mythology-inspired storytelling and ensemble cast, has kept conversations around the sequel alive.

With Prabhas leading the franchise alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, expectations around the second instalment remain unusually high despite the production delays.

Prabhas’ busy schedule adds to uncertainty around filming

According to reports, Nag Ashwin is currently filming important sequences involving Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, while Prabhas has not yet joined the production.

The actor is presently occupied with projects including Fauzi and Spirit, which has reportedly delayed his availability for the sequel. Industry reports suggest the makers are hoping to complete major filming portions by June next year before shifting focus towards post-production.

However, with large portions still left to shoot and extensive visual effects work expected afterwards, the timeline remains uncertain.

Why a December 2027 release may still be difficult

Reports linking Kalki 2 to a December 2027 release have generated excitement, but the target currently appears ambitious.

Films of this scale usually require months of post-production once filming is completed, particularly those built around heavy visual effects and futuristic world-building. Nag Ashwin is also unlikely to rush the process after establishing such an expansive cinematic universe in the first film.

For now, the sequel remains one of the most anticipated Indian films in development, but whether it can realistically arrive in cinemas by 2027 may depend entirely on how quickly production moves forward over the next year.

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