‘Kalki 2898-AD’: Prabhas-led sci-fi film’s official title announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Prbhas in Project K

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer sci-fi film, directed by Nag Ashwin, has been titled Kalki 2898-AD, the makers announced at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on Friday.

Producers Vyjayanthi Movies also shared a glimpse of the much-anticipated film at the SDCC in the presence of Prabhas and veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who also features in the movie.

According to a press note issued by the makers, Kalki 2898-AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film is set in 2898 AD, offering an “unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience”.

Produced by C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies, the magnum opus, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Disha Patani rounds out the cast of the multilingual big-budget movie.

The film is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024.