Alcaraz beats Fritz to enter third straight Wimbledon final

The Spaniard, currently ranked world number two, has returned to form after an inconsistent start to the tournament. He is now on a 24-match winning streak, his longest career run.

​Alcaraz

Alcaraz has won 35 of his 38 matches on grass, including 20 in a row at Wimbledon since losing to Sinner in the fourth round in 2022.

Shailesh Solanki
By Shailesh SolankiJul 12, 2025
Highlights:

 
     
  • Carlos Alcaraz defeated Taylor Fritz in four sets to reach his third Wimbledon final in a row.
    •  
  • The match was played in extreme heat, with on-court temperatures nearing 32 degrees Celsius.
    •  
  • Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 24 matches, the longest of his career.
    •  
  • He is aiming to become the fifth man in the Open era to win three straight Wimbledon titles.

CARLOS Alcaraz reached his third consecutive Wimbledon final on Friday with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) win over American fifth seed Taylor Fritz.

The defending champion battled through a match lasting two hours and 49 minutes on Centre Court, where temperatures reached close to 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). Several spectators in the stands required medical attention due to the heat, but Alcaraz maintained focus to overcome Fritz with strong returns and consistent serving.

 

“It was a really difficult match, as always when I play against Taylor. Even tougher with the conditions. It was really hot today,” Alcaraz said. “I dealt with the nerves. Playing here in a semi-final is not easy. I'm really proud with the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I'm pleased about my level.”

The Spaniard, currently ranked world number two, has returned to form after an inconsistent start to the tournament. He is now on a 24-match winning streak, his longest career run, which began after a loss to Holger Rune in the Barcelona final in April. Since then, he has claimed titles at the French Open, Rome, Monte Carlo and Queen’s Club.

Alcaraz has won 35 of his 38 matches on grass, including 20 in a row at Wimbledon since losing to Sinner in the fourth round in 2022.

"I'm not thinking about the winning streak or the results at all,” he said. “This is my dream, stepping on these beautiful courts and playing tennis in the most beautiful tournament in the world. I just want to enjoy this moment, that I've got to a third final in a row. I will have time to think about Sunday.”

 

A win on Sunday would make Alcaraz the fifth man in the Open era to win three straight Wimbledon titles, following Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Djokovic. He would also become the second-youngest player in the Open era to win six men’s Grand Slam titles, after Borg reached that milestone in 1978, also aged 22.

Fritz, who was playing in his first Wimbledon semi-final, had hit 95 aces during the tournament but was unable to get past Alcaraz’s returns. The 27-year-old, a US Open runner-up last year, was broken in the first game of the match as Alcaraz took early control.

Alcaraz had his eye checked midway through the first set but held serve throughout to win it. After dominating on serve in the opener, he dropped a rare service game in the second set, allowing Fritz to level the match with the help of a double fault and two unforced errors from the Spaniard.

Alcaraz responded by breaking early in the third set with a drop shot and lob combination. He added another break later to take a two sets to one lead.

In the fourth set tie-break, Fritz led 6-4 but Alcaraz saved both set points. He then closed out the match with a series of ground-strokes to book his place in the final.

(With inputs from agencies)

