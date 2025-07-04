Skip to content
 
Novak Djokovic cruising as seeded players recover at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic showed signs that he is easing into the old routine

Novak Djokovic

His pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 04, 2025
Summary

  • Sinner cruises through to third round
  • Draper stunned by inspired Cilic
  • Sixth-seeded Serbian swats aside home favourite Evans
  • Holder Krejcikova battles past American Dolehide
  • Rybakina and Swiatek both progress into third round

Novak Djokovic showed signs that he is easing into the old routine at Wimbledon as the seven-times champion sauntered into the third round on Thursday while Barbora Krejcikova also made it through as her title defence continued.

World number one Jannik Sinner also eased into round three as his pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace, the Italian thrashing Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3.

But Britain's big hope, fourth seed Jack Draper, ran in to an inspired Marin Cilic and joined the exodus of seeds from the men's draw which now totals 18 in the opening two rounds.

Despite fervent home support on Court One Draper was out-gunned 6-4 6-3 1-6 6-4 by big-serving Croatian Cilic who produced the kind of tennis that took him to the 2017 final.

"It's not the pressure, it's not the whatever. I just didn't play good enough today. I lost to a better player," said Draper, who is regarded as Britain's successor to two-time champion Andy Murray. "I came up short."

This year's Championships have been littered with big names biting the dust early and while Draper's loss sent shockwaves around the grounds, day four provided some big statements from those fancied for deep runs on the lawns.

Former women's champion Elena Rybakina arrived very much under the radar but has reached the third round for the loss of a mere seven games, the 11th seed destroying Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-1 in 62 minutes.

Five-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, surprisingly yet to go past the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, is another who will quietly fancy her chances and the Pole looked impressive as she hit back from a set down to beat Caty McNally 5-7 6-2 6-1.

Djokovic struggled past Alexandre Muller on Tuesday when he was hampered by stomach issues.

Two days later, however, he was at his ruthlessly efficient best in a 6-3 6-2 6-0 thrashing of popular Briton Dan Evans on Centre Court.

The 38-year-old is bidding to equal Roger Federer's men's record eight Wimbledon titles and claim an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam crown and, while the talk is of top seed Sinner and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz disputing the final, the Serbian should not be dismissed.

He has reached the last six Wimbledon finals and clearly believes he will still be around on July 13.

"Technically, tactically I knew exactly what I needed to do and I executed perfectly," Djokovic said after his 99th match win at Wimbledon since making his debut in 2005.

"Sometimes you have these kind of days, where everything goes your way, everything flows and it's good to be in the shoes and holding a racket on a day like this."

BUSINESSLIKE DISPLAY

Czech Krejcikova, a surprise winner last year, found herself out on Court 2 where the 17th seed produced a typically businesslike display as she battled past American Caroline Dolehide, winning 6-4 3-6 6-2.

She will face a much more dangerous American next in the form of Emma Navarro after the 10th seed crushed Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-2.

With four of the top five women's seeds already gone, the draw looks wide open for players such as Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva who beat Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 7-6(4).

Swiatek will also be fancying her chances as she prepares for a third round against American Danielle Collins.

Asked to explain early defeats for so many fancied players such as French Open winner Coco Gauff and last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini, Poland's Swiatek kept it simple.

"Sometimes we will lose early because the schedule is pretty crazy. You can't win everything," she said.

More than half of the 32 men's seeds have perished before the third round, with 13 failing to clear the first hurdle, but those remaining reasserted themselves on Thursday.

Australia's 11th seed Alex de Minaur beat Arthur Cazaux 4-6 6-2 6-4 6-0, while powerful Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, seeded 15, beat American Marcos Giron 6-4 3-6 6-4 7-6(4) to underline his credentials as a dangerous floater.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, playing in his 59th successive Grand Slam, may no longer be considered a genuine title threat but, more than a decade since reaching his sole Wimbledon semi-final, he showed he is still a class act as the 19th seed beat tricky Frenchman Corentin Moutet 7-5 4-6 7-5 7-5.

There were still casualties though. American 13th seed Tommy Paul needed treatment on a foot injury on his way to a 1-6 7-5 6-4 7-5 defeat by Austria's 165th-ranked Sebastian Ofner.


Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek Overcomes McNally to Enter Third Round

The third round in 22 consecutive Grand Slams

Getty Images

Iga Swiatek rallies past McNally to reach Wimbledon third round

Summary

     
  • Swiatek battles back: Iga Swiatek overcame a shaky start to defeat American Caty McNally 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 and reach the third round at Wimbledon.
  • Early scare: McNally, ranked 208, came from 1-4 down to take the first set, capitalising on Swiatek’s struggles on grass.
  • Swift turnaround: Swiatek raised her aggression in the second set, dominating the rest of the match and losing just three more games.
  • Grand Slam consistency: The 23-year-old became only the third woman this century to reach the third round in 22 consecutive Grand Slams.
  • Familiar foe: Swiatek and McNally were former junior doubles partners, winning the French Open girls' title together in 2018.


Taylor Fritz

The match was completed under the roof on Court Number One

Getty Images

Taylor Fritz edges Gabriel Diallo in five-set battle to reach Wimbledon third round

Key points

     
  • Taylor Fritz beat Gabriel Diallo 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3.
    •  
  • The match lasted over three hours.
    •  
  • It was completed under the roof on Court One as other matches were suspended.
    •  
  • Fritz also played a five-setter in the first round.

American fifth seed Taylor Fritz battled past Canadian Gabriel Diallo in a five-set thriller to reach the third round of Wimbledon. Fritz won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3 in a contest that lasted over three hours. The match was completed under the roof on Court Number One, with play suspended on other courts for the night. Fritz had also been taken to five sets in the first round and once again showed grit to advance. The late-night win ensures the world number five remains in contention after a tough opening week at the All England Club.

Reuters

Sabalenka

She remains focused amid several early exits of top seeds

Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Bouzkova to reach Wimbledon third round

Key Points

     
  • Top seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4), 6-4 to move into the third round.
  • She faced stiff resistance in the first set, dropping serve once and needing a tiebreak to secure it.
  • Sabalenka capitalised on errors from Bouzkova and secured a key break in the second set.
  • She remains focused amid several early exits of top seeds, including Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.
  • Sabalenka, a two-time semi-finalist, now faces either Emma Raducanu or defending champion Marketa Vondrousova

Aryna Sabalenka was given a tougher workout than she would have wanted before the top seed dismantled Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4) 6-4 to advance to the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

As the sun played hide-and-seek with the grey clouds that hovered over Centre Court, Sabalenka kept knocking on the door in the opening set, but was shut out by Bouzkova each time and dropped serve with a double fault in the 11th game.

Djokovic Wimbledon

The sixth seed, who is aiming to equal Roger Federer's haul at the All England Club

Getty Images

Novok Djokovic eases into Wimbledon second round after Muller challenge

Key points

  • Novak Djokovic beat Alexandre Muller 6-1, 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Wimbledon second round.
    •  
  • The sixth seed is aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title and to equal Federer's seven Wimbledon titles.
    •  
  • Djokovic took a medical timeout for a stomach issue in the third set but recovered after receiving treatment.
    •  
  • Muller fought back to win the second set tiebreak, but Djokovic regained control in the final two sets.
    •  
  • Djokovic said he always believes he can win Wimbledon, calling grass the surface where he plays his best tennis.

    • Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic was made to work hard after a strong start as he began his bid for a 25th Grand Slam title by beating unseeded Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-1 6-7(7) 6-2 6-2 to reach the second round on Tuesday.

    The sixth seed, who is aiming to equal Roger Federer's haul at the All England Club and move past Margaret Court in the all-time list of major champions, will take on British wild card Dan Evans in the next round.

    Coco Gauff

    The French Open champion looked uncomfortable under the roof on Court One

    Getty Images

    Coco Gauff says switch from clay to grass contributed to Wimbledon exit

    Key points

    • Coco Gauff was knocked out in the Wimbledon first round, losing 7-6(3), 6-1 to Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.
    • The French Open champion admitted struggling with the transition from clay to grass and said she lacked match practice on the surface.
    • Gauff, 21, was emotional in her post-match comments, saying she felt mentally overwhelmed after her win in Paris.
    • She acknowledged Yastremska’s strong performance and said she may reconsider her pre-Wimbledon schedule in future.
    • Gauff followed fellow American Jessica Pegula in exiting early, noting that Wimbledon often sees first-round upsets.
     


    A tearful Coco Gauff said she had not coped well with the switch from Paris clay to Wimbledon grass after she was dumped out of the championships in the first round on Tuesday.

