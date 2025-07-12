Skip to content
 
Sinner thrashes Djokovic to reach first Wimbledon final

The 23-year-old Italian will be playing his fourth consecutive Grand Slam final and will look to avenge his loss to Alcaraz in last month’s French Open final, where he missed three championship points.

Sinner-Getty

Sinner, who has already won the US Open and Australian Open, will now face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Shailesh Solanki
By Shailesh SolankiJul 12, 2025
Shailesh Solanki
Highlights:

     
  • Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in a rematch of the French Open final
      
  • Djokovic admits physical struggles and injury played a role in defeat
      
  • Despite loss, Djokovic says he plans to return to Wimbledon next year

JANNIK SINNER defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the Wimbledon semi-final on Friday to reach his first final at the All England Club. The world number one won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 and will face Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final.

The 23-year-old Italian will be playing his fourth consecutive Grand Slam final and will look to avenge his loss to Alcaraz in last month’s French Open final, where he missed three championship points. Between them, Sinner and Alcaraz have won the past six Grand Slam titles.

 

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, was aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title and an eighth Wimbledon crown, which would have equalled Roger Federer’s men’s record. But the 38-year-old Serbian appeared physically restricted and struggled to match Sinner’s pace.

"It's a tournament I always watched when I was young on the television and I would have never imagined that I can play here, you know in the finals, so it was amazing," Sinner said after the win.

 

"From my side, I served very well today, I felt great on court, I was moving really well today. We saw in the third set that he was a bit injured. He's been in a very difficult situation but I tried to stay calm, to play the best tennis I can."

Sinner wore a white protective sleeve on his elbow, having injured it in a fall during his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov. Djokovic had also come into the match with concerns over his fitness following a fall during his quarter-final win over Flavio Cobolli.

The top-seeded Sinner broke Djokovic early in the first set and maintained pressure with consistent groundstrokes. Djokovic dropped the first set after Sinner converted his third set point.

In the second set, Sinner quickly broke to take a 2-0 lead and extended it to 5-2. Although Djokovic saved a set point, Sinner closed out the set with only 69 minutes played. Djokovic received treatment on his left leg between sets.

Djokovic managed to break Sinner early in the third set but was broken back immediately. Sinner went on to seal the win with his fourth match point.

Sinner, who has already won the US Open and Australian Open, will now face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz beat Sinner in the French Open final last month and also won their last meeting in the Italian Open final.

 

"It is a huge honour for me to share the court once again with Carlos," said Sinner. "We try to push ourselves to the limit, he is for sure one of the players I look up to. I love watching him, I think you all guys agree on that, what kind of talent he is but hopefully it's going to be a good match like the last one."

Alcaraz leads their head-to-head record 8-4, winning the last five matches. However, Sinner defeated him in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2022, which remains Alcaraz’s last loss at the tournament.

Speaking after his defeat, Djokovic said the physical toll of age was affecting him more than ever.

"It wasn't really a pleasant feeling on the court," Djokovic said. "I don't want to talk, in details, about my injury and just whine about not managing to play my best. I want to congratulate Jannik for another great performance. That's it. He's in the finals. He was too strong."

Djokovic had withdrawn from the Australian Open semi-final earlier this year after one set due to a muscle tear and denied that injuries were down to bad luck.

"It's just age, the wear and tear of the body," he said. "As much as I'm taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, last year and a half, like never before, to be honest.

"It's tough for me to accept that because I feel like when I'm fresh, when I'm fit, I can still play really good tennis. I've proven that this year.

"But I guess playing best-of-five, particularly this year, has been a real struggle for me physically. The longer the tournament goes the worse the condition gets. I reach the final stages, I reached the semis of every Slam this year, but I have to play Sinner or Alcaraz.

"These guys are fit, young, sharp. I feel like I'm going into the match with the tank half empty. It's just not possible to win a match like that."

Despite the defeat, Djokovic said he plans to return to Wimbledon next year.

"I think, regardless of the fact that I haven't won a Grand Slam this year, or last year, I still feel like I continue to play my best tennis at Grand Slams," he said. "Those are the tournaments that I care about at this stage of my career the most."

He added that he did not know what more he could do in terms of preparation.

"The amount of hours that I spend on a daily basis to take care of myself, I'd like to challenge everyone who is out there on the tour to see if anybody takes care of themselves more than me," he said.

"And I, unfortunately, don't get rewarded for that right now, with injuries at the later stages of Slams. But I was rewarded for many, many years.

"I'm just trying to make, I guess, the maximum out of what I have left. Again, I just got off the court, so of course, I'm upset and disappointed, mostly not for the loss, because obviously even if I was fit, I wasn't a favourite to win against Sinner, I know that, but I think I had good chances if I was fit."

Asked to predict the outcome of Sunday’s final, Djokovic said: "I think I will give a slight edge to Carlos as a favourite because of the two titles he's won here and the way he's playing and the confidence he has right now.

"But it's just a slight advantage because Jannik is hitting the ball extremely well. I think it's going to be, again, a very close match-up like they had in Paris (where Alcaraz won in five sets)."

 

(With inputs from agencies)

carlos alcarazjannik sinnernovak djokovicwimbledon 2025

Iga Swiatek

Swiatek broke early in the match, racing to a 3-0 lead and never allowed the 35th-ranked Bencic to settle. (Photo: Getty Images)

Swiatek cruises past Bencic to set up Wimbledon final with Anisimova

Highlights:

 
     
  • Iga Swiatek storms into her first Wimbledon final with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Belinda Bencic
    •  
  • Swiatek will face Amanda Anisimova, who beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka
    •  
  • Anisimova reaches her first Wimbledon final and will break into the top 10 rankings
    •  
  • Sabalenka exits in the semi-final for the second time, despite a strong 2024 season
    •  
 

IGA SWIATEK reached her first Wimbledon final on Thursday with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win over Belinda Bencic in just 71 minutes on Centre Court. The 24-year-old, seeded eighth, will face Amanda Anisimova in the final after the American defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set semi-final.

Keep ReadingShow less
Djokovic-Wimbledon-Getty

Djokovic serves to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match on the tenth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on July 9, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Djokovic meets Sinner in Wimbledon semi-final; Alcaraz faces Fritz

Highlights:

 
     
  • Djokovic to play Sinner in his 14th Wimbledon semi-final
    •  
  • Alcaraz aims for third straight final against American fifth seed Fritz
    •  
  • Sinner leads Djokovic 5-4 in head-to-head, winning last four matches
    •  
  • Fritz seeks to become first American man in Wimbledon final since 2009
    •  
 

NOVAK DJOKOVIC will face world number one Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays Taylor Fritz in the other last-four clash.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amanda Anisimova

The last American woman remaining in the draw

Getty Images

Amanda Anisimova stuns Aryna Sabalenka to reach maiden Wimbledon final

Highlights

  • Amanda Anisimova defeats world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets
  • The American advances to her first Grand Slam final
  • Sabalenka’s run of Grand Slam finals ends
  • Anisimova will face either Swiatek or Bencic on Saturday
  • With the win, Anisimova is projected to reach world No. 7

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova produced the biggest win of her career by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the semi-finals of Wimbledon on Thursday. The result sends the 23-year-old into her first Grand Slam final, where she will face either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic on Saturday.

The contest on Centre Court lasted two hours and 37 minutes and was interrupted twice during the first set due to spectators feeling unwell in the heat. Despite the stoppages, both players maintained their focus in a match marked by intense rallies and shifting momentum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jannik Sinner

Sinner has now won an incredible 20 successive Tour-level matches

Getty Images

Jannik Sinner reaches Wimbledon semis after straight-sets win over Shelton

Highlights:

  • Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his second Wimbledon semi-final.
    •  
  • The world No. 1 showed no signs of elbow trouble, bouncing back after his previous injury scare.
    •  
  • Sinner was clinical on key points, breaking Shelton late in the second and third sets.
    •  
  • He extended his winning streak to 20 straight matches against American players.
    •  
  • The 23-year-old will now face Novak Djokovic in a rematch of the 2023 semi-final.

    • World number one Jannik Sinner shrugged off any doubts about his injured elbow to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time with a clinical defeat of powerful American 10th seed Ben Shelton on Wednesday.

    A high-octane contest on a muggy Court One was decided by slender margins with Italian Sinner seizing the few opportunities that came his way in ruthless fashion for a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 victory.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Djokovic

    Djokovic dusted himself off and served out the victory

    Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic cruises past Cobolli for record 14th Wimbledon semi spot

    Highlights:

    • Djokovic beats Cobolli in four sets to reach last four
    • Serbian, seeking 25th Grand Slam title, next faces Sinner
    • Djokovic reaches record 14th Wimbledon singles semi-final

    Novak Djokovic was given an early scare but continued his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon trophy and standalone 25th Grand Slam title by beating Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-7(6) 6-2 7-5 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals.

    The 38-year-old's fightback helped him reach a record 14th singles semi-final at the All England Club, where he will face top seed Jannik Sinner, with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Taylor Fritz awaiting in the title clash.

    Keep ReadingShow less
