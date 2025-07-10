Skip to content
 
Novak Djokovic cruises past Cobolli for record 14th Wimbledon semi spot

Novak Djokovic was given an early scare but continued his bid

Djokovic

Djokovic dusted himself off and served out the victory

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 10, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Highlights:

  • Djokovic beats Cobolli in four sets to reach last four
  • Serbian, seeking 25th Grand Slam title, next faces Sinner
  • Djokovic reaches record 14th Wimbledon singles semi-final

Novak Djokovic was given an early scare but continued his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon trophy and standalone 25th Grand Slam title by beating Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-7(6) 6-2 7-5 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals.

The 38-year-old's fightback helped him reach a record 14th singles semi-final at the All England Club, where he will face top seed Jannik Sinner, with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Taylor Fritz awaiting in the title clash.

"A lot of numbers, a lot of numbers in the head," Serbian Djokovic said.

"Wimbledon was, is, and always will be the most special tournament that we have in our sport, at least in my opinion and I think in many players' opinion. It means the world to me that I'm still able at 38 to play in the final stages of Wimbledon.

"Another thing that makes me feel very young is competing with youngsters, Cobolli today ... I enjoy sliding and running around the court with him and all the other guys.

"I'm going to have Sinner next so I look forward to that. It's going to be a great match."

Cobolli, the 22nd seed, showed tremendous mental fortitude to recover a break after going 3-5 down in the first set, which he edged in a tiebreak by letting rip blistering winners from his orange-framed racket to draw loud cheers on Centre Court.

"I have to say huge congratulations to Flavio for an amazing tournament, but also a great battle today," Djokovic added.

"Great performance from him ... He played at a really high level. I think what surprised me a lot is his serve."

Former Roma youth soccer player Cobolli, who switched to tennis after watching Djokovic, was given a masterclass in the next set, however, and his idol broke for a 6-5 lead thanks to a slew of errors before tightening his grip on the contest.

With his thinking cap on in fading sunlight, Djokovic earned break points early in the fourth set with vintage tennis but was hitting his shoe with his racket after wasting them, before he fell to the ground with the finish line in sight.

Djokovic dusted himself off and served out the victory to go past Roger Federer's semi-finals record at the All England Club and reach a record-extending 52nd Grand Slam semi-final.

I had a nasty slip. But that's what happens when you play on grass," Djokovic said.

"It did come at an awkward moment, but I managed to find a good serve and close it out."

Reuters

wimbledon 2025tennisnovak djokovicdjokovic into 14th wimbledon semi

Jannik Sinner

Sinner has now won an incredible 20 successive Tour-level matches

Getty Images

Jannik Sinner reaches Wimbledon semis after straight-sets win over Shelton

Highlights:

  • Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his second Wimbledon semi-final.
    •  
  • The world No. 1 showed no signs of elbow trouble, bouncing back after his previous injury scare.
    •  
  • Sinner was clinical on key points, breaking Shelton late in the second and third sets.
    •  
  • He extended his winning streak to 20 straight matches against American players.
    •  
  • The 23-year-old will now face Novak Djokovic in a rematch of the 2023 semi-final.

    • World number one Jannik Sinner shrugged off any doubts about his injured elbow to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time with a clinical defeat of powerful American 10th seed Ben Shelton on Wednesday.

    A high-octane contest on a muggy Court One was decided by slender margins with Italian Sinner seizing the few opportunities that came his way in ruthless fashion for a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 victory.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Iga Swiatek

    After years of nightmare outings at the spiritual home of lawn tennis,

    Getty Images

    Iga Swiatek storms into first Wimbledon semi-final after crushing win

    Highlights:

    • Swiatek completes full set of Grand Slam semi-final appearances
    • Polish eighth seed will meet Bencic in last four
    • Swiatek extends record over Samsonova to 5-0

    The balls kept on listening to Iga Swiatek on Wednesday as the Polish eighth seed walloped Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 7-5 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

    After years of nightmare outings at the spiritual home of lawn tennis, Swiatek appears to have finally conquered her grasscourt demons as she said the "ball has been really listening" to her at Wimbledon this year.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025

    Alcaraz had experienced occasional inconsistency in the first week of the tournament

    Getty Images

    Carlos Alcaraz eases past Norrie to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

    Highlights

    • Carlos Alcaraz defeats Britain’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets
    • Defending champion extends winning streak to 23 matches
    • Faces American Taylor Fritz next in the semi-finals

    Alcaraz powers through quarter-final test

    LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) – Carlos Alcaraz had hinted that Cameron Norrie might pose a tricky challenge. And for a brief moment on Tuesday, it looked as though the defending Wimbledon champion could be in for an early scare.

    The Spaniard found himself down 0-40 in his opening service game on Centre Court. But any suggestion of an upset quickly faded as Alcaraz surged to a dominant 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory — a performance that further cemented his status as the favourite to retain the title.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Aryna Sabalenka Wimbledon 2025

    The third set saw both players exchange small advantages as the momentum shifted repeatedly

    Getty Images

    Aryna Sabalenka survives Siegemund’s vintage challenge to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

    Highlights

    • Aryna Sabalenka defeats Laura Siegemund in a three-set thriller
    • German veteran's slice-and-drop-shot game unsettles the top seed
    • Sabalenka to face Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals

    Sabalenka digs deep to progress

    Aryna Sabalenka was pushed to the edge on Tuesday, enduring a three-hour test of patience and resilience before finally overpowering Laura Siegemund on Wimbledon’s Centre Court to book her place in the semi-finals.

    The Belarusian, world number one, eventually broke free from Siegemund’s spellbinding tactics to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 and will now face American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova, who earlier beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, for a spot in Saturday’s final.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek Overcomes McNally to Enter Third Round

    The third round in 22 consecutive Grand Slams

    Getty Images

    Iga Swiatek rallies past McNally to reach Wimbledon third round

    Summary

       
    • Swiatek battles back: Iga Swiatek overcame a shaky start to defeat American Caty McNally 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 and reach the third round at Wimbledon.
    • Early scare: McNally, ranked 208, came from 1-4 down to take the first set, capitalising on Swiatek’s struggles on grass.
    • Swift turnaround: Swiatek raised her aggression in the second set, dominating the rest of the match and losing just three more games.
    • Grand Slam consistency: The 23-year-old became only the third woman this century to reach the third round in 22 consecutive Grand Slams.
    • Familiar foe: Swiatek and McNally were former junior doubles partners, winning the French Open girls' title together in 2018.


    Keep ReadingShow less
