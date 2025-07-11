Djokovic meets Sinner in Wimbledon semi-final; Alcaraz faces Fritz

Highlights:

Djokovic to play Sinner in his 14th Wimbledon semi-final

Alcaraz aims for third straight final against American fifth seed Fritz

Sinner leads Djokovic 5-4 in head-to-head, winning last four matches

Fritz seeks to become first American man in Wimbledon final since 2009

NOVAK DJOKOVIC will face world number one Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays Taylor Fritz in the other last-four clash.

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title and sees the grass courts of the All England Club as his best chance to achieve it. Now 38, he is preparing for what he calls the “biggest challenge” of his campaign.

The Serb, who has not won a Grand Slam since claiming his 24th major at the 2023 US Open, will be playing in his 14th Wimbledon semi-final, with 10 wins from his previous 13 matches at this stage. He has reached every final at Wimbledon since 2018, and his last semi-final loss at the tournament came in 2012 against Roger Federer.

A win on Friday would put Djokovic into his 11th Wimbledon final and 38th Grand Slam final overall. If he progresses, he would equal Federer’s Open era record of seven consecutive Wimbledon men’s finals.

Djokovic beat Sinner in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2022 and again in the semi-finals in 2023. However, Sinner has had the upper hand in recent meetings, defeating Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open and again at this year’s French Open. The Italian currently leads their head-to-head 5-4 after nine encounters and has won their last four matches.

“Sinner and Alcaraz are the leaders of tennis today. I couldn't ask for a bigger challenge, for sure. I look forward to it,” Djokovic said.

Sinner, who brushed aside Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals, dismissed concerns about an elbow injury. A win for the 22-year-old Australian Open champion would send him into his first Wimbledon final. It would also mark his fourth consecutive Grand Slam final appearance, making him the sixth man to do so in the Open era.

“Me and Novak, we know each other better because we played quite a lot. So we understand what's working and what's not,” Sinner said.

In the other semi-final, Spain’s Alcaraz will be aiming for his third successive Wimbledon final when he takes on American fifth seed Fritz.

Alcaraz, 22, had a slow start to the tournament. He went to five sets against Fabio Fognini in the opening round and dropped sets against Jan-Lennard Struff and Andrey Rublev. But he returned to form with a straight-sets win over Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals.

The world number two is currently on a 23-match winning streak since losing to Holger Rune in the Barcelona final in April. He has won 34 of his last 37 matches on grass.

“Taylor is playing great. The grass season has been really successful for him so far. I have to be ready for that battle,” Alcaraz said.

Fritz, 27, is looking to reach his second Grand Slam final. He lost his first, against Sinner, at the US Open last year. If he defeats Alcaraz, he will become the first American man to make the Wimbledon final since Andy Roddick in 2009.

