Djokovic meets Sinner in Wimbledon semi-final; Alcaraz faces Fritz

Djokovic-Wimbledon-Getty

Djokovic serves to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match on the tenth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on July 9, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Shailesh Solanki
By Shailesh SolankiJul 11, 2025
Highlights:

 
     
  • Djokovic to play Sinner in his 14th Wimbledon semi-final
  • Alcaraz aims for third straight final against American fifth seed Fritz
  • Sinner leads Djokovic 5-4 in head-to-head, winning last four matches
  • Fritz seeks to become first American man in Wimbledon final since 2009
NOVAK DJOKOVIC will face world number one Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays Taylor Fritz in the other last-four clash.

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title and sees the grass courts of the All England Club as his best chance to achieve it. Now 38, he is preparing for what he calls the “biggest challenge” of his campaign.

The Serb, who has not won a Grand Slam since claiming his 24th major at the 2023 US Open, will be playing in his 14th Wimbledon semi-final, with 10 wins from his previous 13 matches at this stage. He has reached every final at Wimbledon since 2018, and his last semi-final loss at the tournament came in 2012 against Roger Federer.

A win on Friday would put Djokovic into his 11th Wimbledon final and 38th Grand Slam final overall. If he progresses, he would equal Federer’s Open era record of seven consecutive Wimbledon men’s finals.

Djokovic beat Sinner in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2022 and again in the semi-finals in 2023. However, Sinner has had the upper hand in recent meetings, defeating Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open and again at this year’s French Open. The Italian currently leads their head-to-head 5-4 after nine encounters and has won their last four matches.

“Sinner and Alcaraz are the leaders of tennis today. I couldn't ask for a bigger challenge, for sure. I look forward to it,” Djokovic said.

Sinner, who brushed aside Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals, dismissed concerns about an elbow injury. A win for the 22-year-old Australian Open champion would send him into his first Wimbledon final. It would also mark his fourth consecutive Grand Slam final appearance, making him the sixth man to do so in the Open era.

“Me and Novak, we know each other better because we played quite a lot. So we understand what's working and what's not,” Sinner said.

In the other semi-final, Spain’s Alcaraz will be aiming for his third successive Wimbledon final when he takes on American fifth seed Fritz.

Alcaraz, 22, had a slow start to the tournament. He went to five sets against Fabio Fognini in the opening round and dropped sets against Jan-Lennard Struff and Andrey Rublev. But he returned to form with a straight-sets win over Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals.

The world number two is currently on a 23-match winning streak since losing to Holger Rune in the Barcelona final in April. He has won 34 of his last 37 matches on grass.

“Taylor is playing great. The grass season has been really successful for him so far. I have to be ready for that battle,” Alcaraz said.

Fritz, 27, is looking to reach his second Grand Slam final. He lost his first, against Sinner, at the US Open last year. If he defeats Alcaraz, he will become the first American man to make the Wimbledon final since Andy Roddick in 2009.

(With inputs from agencies)

alcarazdjokovicsinnertaylor fritzwimbledon 2025

Amanda Anisimova

The last American woman remaining in the draw

Getty Images

Amanda Anisimova stuns Aryna Sabalenka to reach maiden Wimbledon final

Highlights

  • Amanda Anisimova defeats world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets
  • The American advances to her first Grand Slam final
  • Sabalenka’s run of Grand Slam finals ends
  • Anisimova will face either Swiatek or Bencic on Saturday
  • With the win, Anisimova is projected to reach world No. 7

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova produced the biggest win of her career by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the semi-finals of Wimbledon on Thursday. The result sends the 23-year-old into her first Grand Slam final, where she will face either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic on Saturday.

The contest on Centre Court lasted two hours and 37 minutes and was interrupted twice during the first set due to spectators feeling unwell in the heat. Despite the stoppages, both players maintained their focus in a match marked by intense rallies and shifting momentum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jannik Sinner

Sinner has now won an incredible 20 successive Tour-level matches

Getty Images

Jannik Sinner reaches Wimbledon semis after straight-sets win over Shelton

Highlights:

  • Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his second Wimbledon semi-final.
    •  
  • The world No. 1 showed no signs of elbow trouble, bouncing back after his previous injury scare.
    •  
  • Sinner was clinical on key points, breaking Shelton late in the second and third sets.
    •  
  • He extended his winning streak to 20 straight matches against American players.
    •  
  • The 23-year-old will now face Novak Djokovic in a rematch of the 2023 semi-final.

    • World number one Jannik Sinner shrugged off any doubts about his injured elbow to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time with a clinical defeat of powerful American 10th seed Ben Shelton on Wednesday.

    A high-octane contest on a muggy Court One was decided by slender margins with Italian Sinner seizing the few opportunities that came his way in ruthless fashion for a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 victory.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Djokovic

    Djokovic dusted himself off and served out the victory

    Getty Images

    Novak Djokovic cruises past Cobolli for record 14th Wimbledon semi spot

    Highlights:

    • Djokovic beats Cobolli in four sets to reach last four
    • Serbian, seeking 25th Grand Slam title, next faces Sinner
    • Djokovic reaches record 14th Wimbledon singles semi-final

    Novak Djokovic was given an early scare but continued his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon trophy and standalone 25th Grand Slam title by beating Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-7(6) 6-2 7-5 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals.

    The 38-year-old's fightback helped him reach a record 14th singles semi-final at the All England Club, where he will face top seed Jannik Sinner, with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Taylor Fritz awaiting in the title clash.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Iga Swiatek

    After years of nightmare outings at the spiritual home of lawn tennis,

    Getty Images

    Iga Swiatek storms into first Wimbledon semi-final after crushing win

    Highlights:

    • Swiatek completes full set of Grand Slam semi-final appearances
    • Polish eighth seed will meet Bencic in last four
    • Swiatek extends record over Samsonova to 5-0

    The balls kept on listening to Iga Swiatek on Wednesday as the Polish eighth seed walloped Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 7-5 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

    After years of nightmare outings at the spiritual home of lawn tennis, Swiatek appears to have finally conquered her grasscourt demons as she said the "ball has been really listening" to her at Wimbledon this year.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon 2025

    Alcaraz had experienced occasional inconsistency in the first week of the tournament

    Getty Images

    Carlos Alcaraz eases past Norrie to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

    Highlights

    • Carlos Alcaraz defeats Britain’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets
    • Defending champion extends winning streak to 23 matches
    • Faces American Taylor Fritz next in the semi-finals

    Alcaraz powers through quarter-final test

    LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) – Carlos Alcaraz had hinted that Cameron Norrie might pose a tricky challenge. And for a brief moment on Tuesday, it looked as though the defending Wimbledon champion could be in for an early scare.

    The Spaniard found himself down 0-40 in his opening service game on Centre Court. But any suggestion of an upset quickly faded as Alcaraz surged to a dominant 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory — a performance that further cemented his status as the favourite to retain the title.

    Keep ReadingShow less
