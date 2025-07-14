Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Sinner claims maiden Wimbledon crown, beats Alcaraz in final

Sinner lost the opening set but gained momentum quickly and closed out the match in just over three hours. He had missed three championship points in his French Open final loss five weeks ago, but this time made no mistake.

Sinner-Wimbledon-Trophy-Getty

Sinner said he was living his 'dream', receiving a loud reaction from the Centre Court crowd. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Shailesh Solanki
By Shailesh SolankiJul 14, 2025
Shailesh Solanki
See Full Bio

Highlights:

  • Sinner becomes the first Italian man to win singles at the All England Club
  • Sinner avenges French Open loss, wins in four sets
  • Sinner and Alcaraz have now shared the last seven Grand Slam titles

Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon title and take revenge for his loss to the Spaniard in the French Open final.

The 23-year-old world number one became the first Italian man to win the singles title at the All England Club and now holds four Grand Slam titles.

Sinner lost the opening set but gained momentum quickly and closed out the match in just over three hours. He had missed three championship points in his French Open final loss five weeks ago, but this time made no mistake.

Sinner said he was living his dream, receiving a loud reaction from the Centre Court crowd.

Sinner thanks Alcaraz, calls win a dream
An amazing tournament, but mostly thank you for the player you are, Sinner said, addressing Alcaraz after the match. It's so difficult to play against you, but we have an amazing relationship off the court and on the court... Keep going, keep pushing and you are going to hold this (trophy) many times. You already have two!

Sinner and two-time defending Wimbledon champion Alcaraz have now shared the past seven Grand Slam titles between them, with Sinner winning four. Their rivalry is seen as a key one for the post-Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic era.

In the French Open final last month, Sinner had taken a two-set lead and held multiple championship points before Alcaraz came back to win. On Sunday, Sinner said he used that loss as motivation.

We tried to accept the loss and just kept working, he said. This is for sure one of the reasons I am holding this trophy here. I am just so grateful that I am healthy and have great people around me, and holding this trophy means a lot.

Match turns after first set
Before the Wimbledon final, Sinner had lost five times in a row to Alcaraz, including the Italian Open final, which was his first tournament after returning from a doping ban. He reversed that run at Wimbledon, preventing Alcaraz, 22, from winning his sixth Grand Slam.

In the final, Alcaraz hit a forehand long to give Sinner the first break of the match. The Spaniard then broke back to level at 4-4 in the opening set. Sinner double-faulted to give Alcaraz a set point, which the world number two converted with a backhand winner.

Sinner broke early in the second set and led 3-1 before a brief stoppage due to a champagne cork on court. He closed out the set with a forehand winner to level the match.

The third set went with serve until 4-4, when Sinner broke as Alcaraz slipped on the baseline. Sinner then took a two-sets-to-one lead. He broke again in the fourth set and served out the match on his second championship point.

Strong campaign, historic result
Sinner had a strong start to his Wimbledon campaign, losing just 17 games in his first three rounds — matching an Open era record set in 1972. He advanced through the fourth round after Grigor Dimitrov retired with an injury while leading by two sets. Sinner then beat 10th seed Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals and defeated seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz was aiming to become only the fifth man in the Open era to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

It is a really well-deserved trophy after an unbelievable two weeks here in London for you, playing great tennis, Alcaraz said to Sinner.

Sinner said the French Open loss helped him prepare emotionally for Sunday’s final.

I would say mostly emotionally because I had a very tough loss in Paris. But it doesn't matter how you win or lose, you just have to understand what you did wrong and try to work on it, Sinner said. This is what we did. This is one of the reasons I'm here holding this trophy.

Reflecting on his career, Sinner added: It’s so special. We were talking before the match. We would never have thought of being in this position back in the days when I was young. It was just a dream. This was so far away from where I am from.

Alcaraz, who had won 24 matches in a row coming into the final, said he had no regrets.

It's difficult to lose but first of all I have to congratulate Jannik. It is a really well-deserved trophy. He was playing great tennis, Alcaraz said.

Really happy to be able to build a really good relationship with him off the court and a great rivalry on the court.

Alcaraz added: Really proud of everything I'm doing. At the beginning of the season I struggled a bit and then suddenly I started to bring joy to the court again. Wimbledon is one of the most beautiful tournaments that we have on tour. I feel at home every time that I come here. It is such a beautiful court. The atmosphere is insane. It's a great journey so far. I just want to keep it going.

Sinner’s path to the 2025 Wimbledon title:

1st rd: bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-0
2nd rd: bt Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-1, 6-1, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 6-1, 6-3, 6-1
4th rd: bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x19) 3-6, 5-7, 2-2, Dimitrov retired
QF: bt Ben Shelton (USA x10) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-4
SF: bt Novak Djokovic (SRB x6) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
F: bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

(With inputs from agencies)

carlos alcarazjannik sinnertenniswimbledon 2025

Related News

Stuntman SM Raju
Entertainment

Stuntman SM Raju dies during Pa Ranjith’s 'Vettuvan' shoot, shocking crash video raises safety concerns

england-india-lords-getty
Editorial

Jadeja's valiant effort falls short as England win thriller at Lord’s

Deepika Padukone
Entertainment

13 years later, Veronica still stands out: 5 reasons why Deepika Padukone’s 'Cocktail' character broke Bollywood’s mould

More For You

Trump-Getty

Trump will become the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

King Charles to host Donald Trump for state visit in September

KING CHARLES will host US president Donald Trump in September for a second state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

The visit is scheduled to take place from 17 to 19 September.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

'This fund will give hundreds of thousands of children, young people and their families a better chance,' Reeves said in a statement. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Government launches £500 million fund for vulnerable children

THE UK government on Sunday launched a £500 million Better Futures Fund aimed at supporting up to 200,000 vulnerable children over the next 10 years.

According to the government, the fund will focus on helping struggling families by improving children's access to education and ensuring a safe home environment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Labour’s non-dom tax changes may cost £4bn, experts warn

Starmer and Reeves during a visit to Horiba Mira in Nuneaton in Nuneaton. (Photo: Getty Images)

Labour’s non-dom tax changes may cost £4bn, experts warn

PLANS by Labour to overhaul the tax rules for non-domiciled residents in the UK could cost the public purse up to £4 billion and result in the loss of thousands of private sector jobs, according to a new analysis.

A report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), shared with The Times, suggested that scrapping the current non-dom regime could lead to a sharp drop in tax revenues if even a fraction of those affected decide to leave the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
Iga Swiatek crushes Anisimova to claim historic Wimbledon title

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Amanda Anisimova of the US. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Iga Swiatek crushes Anisimova to claim historic Wimbledon title

IGA SWIATEK took another stride towards tennis greatness by ruthlessly tearing apart American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 and lifting her first Wimbledon trophy on Saturday (12).

The big occasion turned into a nightmare for Anisimova who became the first woman to lose a Wimbledon final by that painful scoreline since 1911 and the first to do so at any major since Steffi Graf routed Natasha Zvereva at the 1988 French Open.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Getty Images

Air India crash probe finds fuel to engines was cut off before impact

Highlights

 
     
  • Fuel to both engines of the Air India flight was cut off seconds before the crash
    •  
  • A pilot was heard questioning the other over the cut-off; both denied initiating it.
    •  
  • The Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people.
    •  
  • Investigators are focusing on fuel switch movement; full analysis may take months.

FUEL control switches to both engines of the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff were moved from the "run" to the "cutoff" position seconds before the crash, according to a preliminary investigation report released early Saturday.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc