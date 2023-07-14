Djokovic makes it to his ninth Wimbledon final after trouncing Sinner

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates victory following the Men’s Singles Semi Finals against Jannik Sinner of Italy on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic reached his ninth Wimbledon final on Friday and record 35th at the Grand Slams, setting up a potential blockbuster championship showdown with Carlos Alcaraz.
Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th career major, defeated beanpole Italian Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) on Centre Court, where the Serbian star hasn’t lost in 10 years.Victory came tinged with controversy when Djokovic was penalised for hindrance and warned for slow play in the same game during the second set.World number one Alcaraz faces mercurial Daniil Medvedev later Friday as the 20-year-old US Open winner eyes a place in his first Wimbledon final.Djokovic, playing in his 12th Wimbledon semi-final, fought off three break points in the first set while only needing one of his own in the second game to secure the opener.
The 36-year-old Serb had declared himself favourite for the title on the eve of the semi-final and he backed up that confidence with another break of the Italian for a 2-1 lead in the second set.