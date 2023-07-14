Djokovic makes it to his ninth Wimbledon final after trouncing Sinner

Victory came tinged with controversy when Djokovic was penalised for hindrance and warned for slow play in the same game during the second set

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates victory following the Men’s Singles Semi Finals against Jannik Sinner of Italy on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

Novak Djokovic reached his ninth Wimbledon final on Friday and record 35th at the Grand Slams, setting up a potential blockbuster championship showdown with Carlos Alcaraz.