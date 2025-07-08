Skip to content
 
Archer ‘ready to go’ for third India Test, says McCullum

The third Test begins at Lord's on Thursday. With little time between games, both teams are likely to make changes to their pace attacks.

Jofra Archer

Archer was part of the squad for the second Test at Edgbaston but did not play. (Photo: Getty Images)

ENGLAND coach Brendon McCullum said pacer Jofra Archer is "ready to go" as he considers bringing him back for the third Test against India, following a four-year absence due to injury.

Archer was part of the squad for the second Test at Edgbaston but did not play. India won that match by 336 runs on Sunday, levelling the five-match series at 1-1.

The third Test begins at Lord's on Thursday. With little time between games, both teams are likely to make changes to their pace attacks. India have already confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test, will return.

Archer, who was born in Barbados, made his international debut in 2019 and has played 13 Tests, the last in February 2021. So far this season, the 30-year-old has bowled just 18 first-class overs for Sussex.

England are now considering him for the Lord's Test as they look to strengthen their bowling unit.

"It's hugely exciting, he's buzzing as well," said McCullum.

"He's obviously been through his injuries and his time out of Test cricket, but we all know what he's capable of achieving and we hope that when the opportunity does arrive for him, he's able to recapture and improve on what he's been able to do already."

McCullum also ruled out the possibility of replacing off-spinner Shoaib Bashir with Jacob Bethell.

Bashir, 21, has taken eight wickets in the first two Tests, but they have come at an average of nearly 60. Bethell, who offers more with the bat, bowls left-arm spin but McCullum said the Warwickshire all-rounder would only be considered as a batting option.

"He's a batting option. He's the next one in if something happens, but we don't crowbar anything," said McCullum.

Speaking about Bashir, he added: "We know (Bashir) is not the finished article yet, but I feel like he's getting better and better. As the series wears on, I think we'll see him play quite a big hand."

McCullum said he was hoping to see a more balanced contest between bat and ball in the remaining matches. The first two Tests have produced 11 centuries, with India captain Shubman Gill scoring a total of 585 runs so far, including a big contribution in Birmingham.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Sanjog Gupta

Gupta previously served as CEO of JioStar Sports, a role he took up following the $8.5 billion merger between Reliance Industries and Walt Disney’s Indian media assets in November last year. (Photo: X/@HomeOfCricket)

X/@HomeOfCricket

Sanjog Gupta appointed ICC CEO, succeeds Geoff Allardice

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Sanjog Gupta as its new chief executive officer, replacing Geoff Allardice. The announcement was made on Monday.

Gupta previously served as CEO of JioStar Sports, a role he took up following the $8.5 billion merger between Reliance Industries and Walt Disney’s Indian media assets in November last year. He becomes the ICC’s seventh CEO.

Keep ReadingShow less
India vs England

The win was India’s first Test victory in nine matches at Edgbaston, where they had previously suffered seven defeats and a draw.

Getty Images

India level series with big win over England as Akash Deep takes 10 wickets

INDIA defeated England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday, levelling the five-match series 1-1. Akash Deep, playing in place of rested pacer Jasprit Bumrah, took 10 wickets in the match — his first 10-wicket haul in Test cricket.

England were bowled out for 271 while chasing a target of 608. Deep took 6-99 in the second innings, ending with match figures of 10-147 — the best of his eight-Test career so far.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shubman-Gill-Getty

Gill's 430 runs in the match made him only the fifth batter to score over 400 in a single Test. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gill sets Test record as England face massive chase at Edgbaston

INDIA captain Shubman Gill became the first batter in Test history to score 250 and 150 in the same match, before Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep struck early to put India in control of the second Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Gill followed his first-innings 267 with 161 off 162 balls in the second innings. India declared at 427-6 after tea on the fourth day, setting England a target of 608 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mohammed Siraj 'loving the challenge' of leading India's attack

Mohammed Siraj in action. Reuters/Paul Childs

Mohammed Siraj 'loving the challenge' of leading India's attack

MOHAMMED SIRAJ said he "loved the challenge" of leading India's attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah after taking a six-wicket haul in the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday (4).

There was widespread criticism when India, who lost last week's series opener at Headingley, omitted outstanding spearhead quick Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, from their team in Birmingham.

Keep ReadingShow less
Akash-Deep-Getty

Akash Deep gave away 12 runs in his first over but returned to bowl a double-wicket maiden in his second. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

England in trouble after Gill’s double century and Akash Deep’s early strikes

INDIA captain Shubman Gill scored his first Test double century as India posted 587 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. England were 77-3 at stumps, trailing by 510 runs.

Gill’s 269 was the foundation of India’s innings, before stand-in fast bowler Akash Deep removed two England batters in consecutive balls. Deep is playing in this match as Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, is being rested. Bumrah is set to play only three of the five matches in this series due to a back injury.

Keep ReadingShow less
