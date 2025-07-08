Archer ‘ready to go’ for third India Test, says McCullum

ENGLAND coach Brendon McCullum said pacer Jofra Archer is "ready to go" as he considers bringing him back for the third Test against India, following a four-year absence due to injury.

Archer was part of the squad for the second Test at Edgbaston but did not play. India won that match by 336 runs on Sunday, levelling the five-match series at 1-1.

The third Test begins at Lord's on Thursday. With little time between games, both teams are likely to make changes to their pace attacks. India have already confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test, will return.

Archer, who was born in Barbados, made his international debut in 2019 and has played 13 Tests, the last in February 2021. So far this season, the 30-year-old has bowled just 18 first-class overs for Sussex.

England are now considering him for the Lord's Test as they look to strengthen their bowling unit.

"It's hugely exciting, he's buzzing as well," said McCullum.

"He's obviously been through his injuries and his time out of Test cricket, but we all know what he's capable of achieving and we hope that when the opportunity does arrive for him, he's able to recapture and improve on what he's been able to do already."

McCullum also ruled out the possibility of replacing off-spinner Shoaib Bashir with Jacob Bethell.

Bashir, 21, has taken eight wickets in the first two Tests, but they have come at an average of nearly 60. Bethell, who offers more with the bat, bowls left-arm spin but McCullum said the Warwickshire all-rounder would only be considered as a batting option.

"He's a batting option. He's the next one in if something happens, but we don't crowbar anything," said McCullum.

Speaking about Bashir, he added: "We know (Bashir) is not the finished article yet, but I feel like he's getting better and better. As the series wears on, I think we'll see him play quite a big hand."

McCullum said he was hoping to see a more balanced contest between bat and ball in the remaining matches. The first two Tests have produced 11 centuries, with India captain Shubman Gill scoring a total of 585 runs so far, including a big contribution in Birmingham.

(With inputs from agencies)