Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India captain Gill to travel for second Test; decision on playing pending

Gill

Gill was injured on the second day of the Kolkata Test and spent one night in hospital. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 19, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA captain Shubman Gill is recovering from a neck injury sustained during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, but his availability for the second Test in Guwahati remains uncertain, the BCCI said Wednesday.

Gill was injured on the second day of the Kolkata Test and spent one night in hospital. He took no further part in the match, which South Africa won by 30 runs.

Ahead of Saturday’s second Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said: “Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team (on Wednesday).

“He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly.”

Gill retired hurt on four in the first innings and did not return to bat or take the field. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant led the side for the rest of the match.

bcciindia cricketshubman gillsouth africatest series

Related News

Shoaib Bashir returns as England name squad for Ashes opener
Cricket

Shoaib Bashir returns as England name squad for Ashes opener

Pakistan seal first home ODI series win against South Africa
Cricket

Pakistan seal first home ODI series win against South Africa

India take 2-1 series lead with 48-run victory over Australia
Cricket

India take 2-1 series lead with 48-run victory over Australia

More For You

Archer-Wood-Getty

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood provide speed above 90 mph. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

England rely on fast bowling for Ashes opener

ENGLAND face Australia in the first Test on Friday, going in with a fast-bowling group they believe can help them regain the Ashes.

England have not travelled with this kind of pace depth since the 1970-71 series, when John Snow and Bob Willis led the attack in a winning campaign.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us