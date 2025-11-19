India captain Gill to travel for second Test; decision on playing pending

INDIA captain Shubman Gill is recovering from a neck injury sustained during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, but his availability for the second Test in Guwahati remains uncertain, the BCCI said Wednesday.

Gill was injured on the second day of the Kolkata Test and spent one night in hospital. He took no further part in the match, which South Africa won by 30 runs.

Ahead of Saturday’s second Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said: “Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team (on Wednesday).

“He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly.”

Gill retired hurt on four in the first innings and did not return to bat or take the field. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant led the side for the rest of the match.