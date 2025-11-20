Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India face series defeat at home as Gambhir era hits turbulence

South Africa's Eden Gardens victory sets up historic series win opportunity

India face series defeat at home as Gambhir era hits turbulence

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 20, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

TEMBA BAVUMA's South Africa are aiming for their first Test series victory in India in 25 years when the second match starts on Saturday (22) in Guwahati.

The visitors stunned India in a low-scoring first Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens to extend their fine run after being crowned World Test champions in June.

The victory was South Africa's first in India since they won the opener of a two-match series in 2010.

South Africa, who recently drew 1-1 in Pakistan, are now chasing a first series win on Indian soil since Hansie Cronje's team triumphed there in 2000.

"We won a World Test Championship final earlier in the year against Australia at Lord's, but this was right up there for us," coach Shukri Conrad said of the Kolkata win.

"Coming to India, playing at Eden Gardens, doing something we haven't done for 15 years, this is right up there.

"What we lack in (ability) we certainly make up in the ability to play as a unit and the resilience that we show. We never give up."

Led by skipper Bavuma, South Africa defied the odds on a turning pitch with inconsistent bounce at Eden Gardens to beat India at their own game of spin.

Bavuma's gritty 55 not out in South Africa's second innings paved the way for a thrilling win inside three days after the tourists bundled out India for 93 in their chase of 124.

Bavuma's half-century was the only fifty between the two teams on a track where bowlers dominated.

South Africa have added Lungi Ngidi to their squad after fellow quick Kagiso Rabada missed the opener with a rib injury and is doubtful for the final match.

Rabada watched his fellow bowlers rattle the Indian batting with spinner Simon Harmer taking a match haul of eight wickets.

India are sweating on the fitness of skipper Shubman Gill as they look to rescue the two-match series.

Gill suffered neck spasms in the first innings and pulled out of the remainder of the first Test, spending a night in hospital.

The top-order batsman travelled with the team to the northeastern city of Guwahati but Indian media said he will not play the second match, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant to lead.

India's ploy to have a turning pitch at Eden Gardens has met with severe criticism from pundits after the hosts faltered badly in their chase.

The defeat was India's fourth at home in six Tests having been whitewashed by New Zealand 3-0 last year.

"I completely believe that (coach) Gautam Gambhir and his team in India must play on much better wickets than what they played at Eden Gardens," former captain Sourav Ganguly told TV channel India Today.

Gambhir is under pressure after replacing Rahul Dravid following the T20 World Cup triumph last year.

The going has been tough for the former opener, losing nine out of 18 Tests since being appointed coach of a team in transition.

Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma quit T20 cricket after the World Cup win in Barbados and earlier this year called time on their Test careers.

Gill was appointed Test captain and drew a tough Test series in England 2-2 before leading India's 2-0 whitewash of the West Indies at home.

Play in Guwahati at India's newest Test venue will start at 9am (0330 GMT) because of early sunsets, with the order of the session breaks reversed -- meaning tea will be before lunch.

(AFP)

gautam gambhirindia vs south africa

Related News

Shoaib Bashir returns as England name squad for Ashes opener
Cricket

Shoaib Bashir returns as England name squad for Ashes opener

Pakistan seal first home ODI series win against South Africa
Cricket

Pakistan seal first home ODI series win against South Africa

India take 2-1 series lead with 48-run victory over Australia
Cricket

India take 2-1 series lead with 48-run victory over Australia

More For You

Steve Smith

Steve Smith addresses the media during a press conference ahead of the first Ashes Test at Perth Stadium on November 20. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Smith hits back at Panesar on eve of first Ashes Test

STAND-IN Australia captain Steve Smith responded to comments from former England spinner Monty Panesar on the eve of the first Ashes Test.

Panesar, who played 50 Tests between 2006 and 2013, said last week England should make Smith feel “guilty” about his role in the 2018 ball-tampering incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us