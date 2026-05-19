Chelsea Flower Show: King Charles tours 'Curious Garden' with roses for him and Beckham

Highlights

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

Royal couple see King's Foundation garden created with Beckham and Titchmarsh.

Several royal family members tour the famous flower show separately.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday for their yearly trip to the world-famous flower event. The couple looked at different plants and gardens throughout the show.

The King showed special interest in the King's Foundation Curious Garden, a main display he helped create with David Beckham and TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh.

The three men met inside a wooden hut at the site. The hut was filled with gnomes, artwork, hanging plants, balls of yarn, jars of honey and even vodka bottles.

The King stopped to smell roses that were part of the display. The garden featured three different types of roses, with one named after him and the others named after David and Titchmarsh.

David wore his rose in his buttonhole. His daughter Harper had the rose variety made for his 50th birthday. When the King greeted David, the former footballer said "Thank you sir."

Queen Camilla praised how natural the garden looked while talking with Titchmarsh. "This is so nice. It looks natural, doesn't it?" she said.

The King also met Dame Judi Dench outside the Campaign to Protect Rural England's garden during his visit.

He called the artwork on show, a Gaia figure representing Mother Nature, "extraordinary." Dame Judi agreed, calling it "just beautiful."

The King also greeted a cocker spaniel called Zinc at the Animal and Plant Health Agency's display. The exhibit, called "scents and sensors," shows how detection dogs help fight plant pests and diseases.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester toured the show separately on Monday evening. This made it a major royal event for the prestigious flower show.