1st Test: Bumrah takes five as India dismiss South Africa for 159

India vs South Africa

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking five-wicket haul during the first day of the first Test between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 14, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeNov 14, 2025
JASPRIT BUMRAH took five wickets as India bowled out South Africa for 159 on day one of the first Test on Friday.

South Africa, who chose to bat at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, were dismissed in 55 overs after losing wickets at regular intervals.

Bumrah took two wickets in the third over after tea, removing Simon Harmer and last man Keshav Maharaj for a duck. It was his 16th five-wicket haul in Tests since his 2018 debut.

South Africa played without pace bowler Kagiso Rabada, who was ruled out with a rib injury.

Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton put on 57 runs for the first wicket before both fell to Bumrah.

India took control soon after, with Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj taking two wickets each.

Markram needed 23 balls to get off the mark and did so with a straight drive for four off Siraj.

Axar Patel came on to bowl in the eighth over, but Markram continued scoring with another set of boundaries.

Bumrah broke the opening stand by bowling Rickelton for 23. He then dismissed Markram for 31, caught behind by Rishabh Pant off a rising delivery.

Kuldeep struck next to remove captain Temba Bavuma, who was caught at leg slip for three.

Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi, both scoring 24, took South Africa past 100 before lunch. Kuldeep then trapped Mulder lbw as he attempted a reverse sweep.

Bumrah ended de Zorzi's innings, and both de Zorzi and Mulder lost their reviews with tracker showing the ball would have hit the stumps.

Siraj added two more wickets, dismissing Kyle Verreynne lbw for 16 and bowling Marco Jansen for a duck.

