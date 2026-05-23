IPL 2026: Klaasen leads Hyderabad to 55-run win over Bengaluru

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD ended their IPL league campaign with a 55-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, but the result was not enough to secure a top-two finish as both sides ended on 18 points.

Half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen helped Hyderabad post 255-4 after Pat Cummins chose to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bengaluru needed 166 to stay ahead of Hyderabad on net run rate even in defeat and reached the target comfortably, finishing on 200-4. Despite the loss, Bengaluru topped the table with a net run rate of 0.783, ahead of Gujarat Titans on 0.695, while Hyderabad finished third.

"I'm just happy about it, taking it one game at a time," said Kishan after winning the man-of-the-match award for the third time this season.

"I do feel confident when I am playing against them (Bengaluru). More than maturity, it's about shot selection. You need to feel confident, know what shots to play and which bowlers to target."

Bengaluru started quickly through new opening pair Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli, who added 60 in 27 balls while chasing the target.

After both were dismissed within 14 runs of each other, Devdutt Padikkal continued the attack before Eshan Malinga removed him with a catch in the deep. Bengaluru then focused on reaching 166.

Earlier, Hyderabad’s innings began with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma putting on 45 for the first wicket as Bengaluru’s bowlers struggled to vary their pace.

Hyderabad then added partnerships of 52, 113 for the third wicket between Kishan and Klaasen in just 48 balls, and another 45 runs to finish strongly in their final home match of the season.

Abhishek scored his first fifty in six innings before Kishan and Klaasen accelerated. Kishan struck his fourth successive half-century against Bengaluru before falling off the final ball of the innings.

Klaasen, who was on five from nine balls at one stage, found his rhythm with three sixes and a four in a Josh Hazlewood over that cost 27 runs. His sixth score of more than 50 this season also took him past 600 runs for the campaign.