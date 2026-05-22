Gujarat knock Chennai out of IPL with 89-run win

GUJARAT TITANS beat Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in Ahmedabad on Thursday to move to second place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and knock Chennai out of playoff contention.

Gujarat posted 229 for four after strong knocks from skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. Mohammed Siraj then struck early in Chennai’s chase as the visitors were bowled out for 140 in the 14th over.

Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to field, but Gujarat openers Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave the hosts a strong start.

Gill made 64 off 37 balls with seven fours and three sixes, while Sai hit 84 off 53 balls with seven fours and four sixes. The pair added 125 runs for the opening wicket.

The duo brought up 100 in the 10th over, with Gill taking charge early in the innings.

After Gill fell to Australia’s Spencer Johnson, Buttler continued the scoring with an unbeaten 57 off 27 balls.

Buttler and Sai added 82 runs before Sai was dismissed in the 19th over by Indian rookie Anshul Kamboj.

Most Chennai bowlers struggled for control as Gujarat finished on 229-4.

Chennai’s chase never settled after Siraj removed India teammate Sanju Samson for a first-ball duck.

Siraj then dismissed Gaikwad in the third over after the Chennai skipper made 16, before also removing Urvil Patel for another duck in the same over.

Chennai slipped to 29-3, while Siraj’s pace partner Kagiso Rabada also made an impact by dismissing Australia opener Matthew Short for 24 off 14 balls.

Rabada finished with figures of 3-32 in 3.4 overs, while Siraj took 3-26 from his four overs.

“Ball is coming out nicely,” Siraj said after the game.

“I’m happy to be driven through covers (and) that’s what came off with Samson wicket,” Siraj added.

“While bowling in the powerplay, my priority is to build pressure. With that, even Rabada can get wickets.”

Shivam Dube was the only Chennai batter to offer resistance, hitting 47 off 17 balls before falling to Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

Khan finished with 3-18 from his two overs.

Gill called it an “important win”.

“Happy to go in with the momentum we have,” the Gujarat skipper said ahead of the playoffs.

“Happy with my batting, every time you’re out you think you could’ve done better,” Gill added.