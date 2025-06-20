Shubman Gill begins his Test captaincy as India face England in Leeds

Shubman Gill has become the first cricketer from Punjab to lead India in Test cricket, marking a historic milestone in his career. The 25-year-old was appointed as India’s Test captain on 24 May 2025 and officially led the team for the first time on 20 June in the opening match of the series against England at Headingley, Leeds.

Gill is the 37th player to captain India in the five-day format since the country’s debut in Test cricket in 1932. While players like Lala Amarnath, born in Kapurthala, Punjab, captained India in earlier years, he represented Southern Punjab in domestic cricket, a team based in what is now Pakistan. This makes Gill the first player from the Indian state of Punjab to take on the role in Test cricket.

Though Mohinder Amarnath previously captained India in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Gill himself has already led India in five Twenty20 Internationals, this Test captaincy is a notable new chapter in his career.

India opt to bat first in Headingley Test

In Gill’s debut Test as captain, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to field first. This handed India the opportunity to bat on what appeared to be a favourable Leeds pitch. The match also featured several changes to the Indian line-up, including a long-awaited return and a fresh debut.

Sudharsan debuts, Karun and Shardul return

B Sai Sudharsan, the 22-year-old top-order batter from Tamil Nadu, was handed his Test debut. He slotted into the No. 3 position in the batting order. Sudharsan has impressed in white-ball formats and domestic red-ball cricket, earning praise for his temperament and shot selection.

Another significant inclusion was that of Karun Nair, who made a comeback to the Test side after more than seven years. The 33-year-old last played a Test match in March 2017 against Australia. He remains only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket, having achieved the feat in 2016 against England. Nair is expected to bat at No. 6 in the current Test.

Shardul Thakur also returned to the playing XI after an 18-month absence. Known for his all-round capabilities, Thakur was picked ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy to fill the fast-bowling all-rounder slot. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball gives India greater flexibility, especially on a pitch that may offer assistance to seamers in the early stages.

A new era begins

Gill’s elevation to Test captain follows a transitional phase in Indian cricket. He takes over leadership from a rotating cast of senior players, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, all of whom have briefly captained the side in recent years. With India looking to groom a younger core, Gill’s appointment signifies a long-term vision for the team.

As he took the field at Headingley, Shubman Gill not only became part of an elite list of Indian Test captains but also carved a niche for himself in the state’s cricketing history. The series against England could now set the tone for his leadership journey in the longest format of the game.