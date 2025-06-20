Skip to content
Shubman Gill begins his Test captaincy as India face England in Leeds

Gill is the 37th player to captain India in the five-day format

Shubman Gill

Gill carved a niche for himself in the state’s cricketing history

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

Shubman Gill has become the first cricketer from Punjab to lead India in Test cricket, marking a historic milestone in his career. The 25-year-old was appointed as India’s Test captain on 24 May 2025 and officially led the team for the first time on 20 June in the opening match of the series against England at Headingley, Leeds.

Gill is the 37th player to captain India in the five-day format since the country’s debut in Test cricket in 1932. While players like Lala Amarnath, born in Kapurthala, Punjab, captained India in earlier years, he represented Southern Punjab in domestic cricket, a team based in what is now Pakistan. This makes Gill the first player from the Indian state of Punjab to take on the role in Test cricket.

Though Mohinder Amarnath previously captained India in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Gill himself has already led India in five Twenty20 Internationals, this Test captaincy is a notable new chapter in his career.

India opt to bat first in Headingley Test

In Gill’s debut Test as captain, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to field first. This handed India the opportunity to bat on what appeared to be a favourable Leeds pitch. The match also featured several changes to the Indian line-up, including a long-awaited return and a fresh debut.

Sudharsan debuts, Karun and Shardul return

B Sai Sudharsan, the 22-year-old top-order batter from Tamil Nadu, was handed his Test debut. He slotted into the No. 3 position in the batting order. Sudharsan has impressed in white-ball formats and domestic red-ball cricket, earning praise for his temperament and shot selection.

Another significant inclusion was that of Karun Nair, who made a comeback to the Test side after more than seven years. The 33-year-old last played a Test match in March 2017 against Australia. He remains only the second Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket, having achieved the feat in 2016 against England. Nair is expected to bat at No. 6 in the current Test.

Shardul Thakur also returned to the playing XI after an 18-month absence. Known for his all-round capabilities, Thakur was picked ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy to fill the fast-bowling all-rounder slot. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball gives India greater flexibility, especially on a pitch that may offer assistance to seamers in the early stages.

A new era begins

Gill’s elevation to Test captain follows a transitional phase in Indian cricket. He takes over leadership from a rotating cast of senior players, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, all of whom have briefly captained the side in recent years. With India looking to groom a younger core, Gill’s appointment signifies a long-term vision for the team.

As he took the field at Headingley, Shubman Gill not only became part of an elite list of Indian Test captains but also carved a niche for himself in the state’s cricketing history. The series against England could now set the tone for his leadership journey in the longest format of the game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the opening day of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds on June 20, 2025.

Getty Images

England opt to bowl in first Test as India's Sudharsan makes debut

ENGLAND captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the opening Test at Headingley on Friday.

The match began under clear skies and with a pitch showing only a slight green tinge, suggesting decent conditions for batting in the first game of the five-Test series.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja

India captain Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja during a nets session at Headingley on June 18, 2025 in Leeds. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gill takes charge as India face England without Kohli, Rohit

INDIA will begin their Test series in England on Friday with a new captain and without two of their most experienced batters — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill, who takes over from Rohit, will also bat at number four, filling the position vacated by Kohli.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant confirmed on Wednesday that Gill would bat at four in the first Test at Headingley. “I think Shubman is going to bat at number four and I'm going to stick to number five as of now,” Pant said. “Obviously, it's a new start for us, big people have left. Yes, there will be a gap, but at the same time, it's an opportunity for us to build a new culture from here.”

Kohli Rohit Test

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have recently announced their retirements from Test cricket. (Photo: Getty Images)

Geoffrey Boycott says India will miss Kohli more than Rohit

INDIA will miss Virat Kohli more than Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Test series against England, according to former England captain Geoffrey Boycott. Kohli and Rohit’s recent retirement from the format will affect India’s chances in the five-match series starting Friday, he said.

The two teams begin their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with this series, which will be played over six weeks.

WTC winner

Temba Bavuma of South Africa lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace with teammates following his team's victory on Day Four of the WTC final against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 14. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Markram century powers South Africa to WTC title at Lord’s

AIDEN MARKRAM's century helped South Africa secure a five-wicket win over Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s on Saturday. With this result, South Africa claimed their first major global title in men’s cricket.

Set 282 to win, South Africa reached the target before lunch on the fourth day, finishing on 282-5. Markram was dismissed for 136 after bringing his team to within six runs of victory.

Diageo eyes £1.6bn sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (C), along with his teammates, celebrates with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 4, 2025. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Diageo eyes £1.6bn sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru: report

BRITISH giant Diageo is exploring the sale of its controlling stake in India's Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket team, potentially valuing the newly-crowned champions at up to £1.6 billion ($2bn).

The maker of Guinness and Johnnie Walker whisky is weighing its options for the Indian Premier League franchise, including selling part or all of its ownership through United Spirits, its Indian subsidiary where it holds a 55.9 per cent controlling interest, reported the Bloomberg.

