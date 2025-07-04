England in trouble after Gill’s double century and Akash Deep’s early strikes

INDIA captain Shubman Gill scored his first Test double century as India posted 587 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. England were 77-3 at stumps, trailing by 510 runs.

Gill’s 269 was the foundation of India’s innings, before stand-in fast bowler Akash Deep removed two England batters in consecutive balls. Deep is playing in this match as Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, is being rested. Bumrah is set to play only three of the five matches in this series due to a back injury.

Deep gave away 12 runs in his first over but returned to bowl a double-wicket maiden in his second. He dismissed Ben Duckett, who had made 149 in the first Test, by inducing an edge to third slip where Gill took the catch. The next delivery saw Ollie Pope fall for a golden duck, edging to second slip where KL Rahul held on at the second attempt.

Joe Root survived the hat-trick ball.

England lose early wickets in reply

England were soon 25-3 when Mohammed Siraj got Zak Crawley caught at first slip by Karun Nair. Root, on 18, and Harry Brook, on 30, then added 52 runs in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand to steady England slightly.

The day, however, was dominated by India, and in particular Gill, who broke multiple records with his innings.

His 269 surpassed Virat Kohli’s 254 against South Africa in 2019 as the highest score by an India Test captain. It also went past Sachin Tendulkar’s 241 at Sydney as the highest score by an India batter in a Test outside Asia. Gill also beat Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 at the Oval in 1979 as the top score by an India player in a Test in England.

‘Looking at the results, they are working for me’

"I worked on a few things before the series as well, that I thought might be important for me going into Test cricket," Gill told Sky Sports. "Looking at the results, they are working for me."

He added, "Fielding was definitely one of those things we spoke about as a team, and it's great to see that come off so far."

England assistant coach Jeetan Patel acknowledged the challenge faced by the home side. "One hundred and fifty overs in the dirt in any scenario is pretty tough," he told reporters.

"Credit must be given to Shubman with the way he's batted over two days. It was a masterclass in how to bat on a good wicket," said Patel.

Big partnerships and record-breaking innings

Gill shared key stands of 203 and 144 for the sixth and seventh wickets with Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42) respectively. He batted with few mistakes until his dismissal.

Gill attacked spinner Shoaib Bashir, driving him for fours and lofting him for six. Bashir ended with figures of 3-167 in 45 overs. Fast bowler Josh Tongue gave away 119 runs for two wickets. Gill reached his double century with a hooked single off Tongue and acknowledged the crowd with a bow.

His innings lasted 387 balls, included 30 fours and three sixes, and spanned over eight-and-a-half hours. It ended when he pulled a delivery from Tongue straight to Pope at square leg.

England players shook Gill’s hand as he walked back with India at 574-8.

India had resumed the day at 310-5, with Gill on 114 and Jadeja on 41. On a sunny day ideal for batting, the pair extended the total further, mindful of India’s previous collapses at Headingley where they lost 7-41 and 6-31.

