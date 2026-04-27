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Leicestershire’s Rehan Ahmed joins Delhi Capitals

The 21-year-old replaces opening batter Ben Duckett and will play in the IPL for the first time.

Rehan Ahmed

Rehan Ahmed will leave immediately and is set to be with the franchise until at least the end of the group stage on May 24.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Apr 27, 2026
Eastern Eye

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ENGLAND and Leicestershire leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has joined Delhi Capitals for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026.

The 21-year-old replaces opening batter Ben Duckett and will play in the IPL for the first time. He will leave immediately and is set to be with the franchise until at least the end of the group stage on 24 May.

Ahmed has played 27 internationals for England across formats, including 13 T20Is in which he has taken 15 wickets. He was also part of the 2026 T20 World Cup and has featured in tournaments such as the BBL and The Hundred.

Delhi Capitals have won three and lost three of their six matches and are fifth in the standings. Ahmed joins Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam as wrist-spin options. He will earn £60,000, equivalent to INR 75 lakh.

Ahmed will miss Leicestershire’s next four County Championship matches and at least their first two T20 Blast group games.

"We're absolutely delighted for Rehan and incredibly proud as a club to see him earn this opportunity," Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson said.

"It's a real testament to the hard work of everyone within our academy and pathway system, and exactly what we strive for.

"We're excited to watch him go and express himself, and we'll be right behind him every step of the way before welcoming him back to Leicester."

Ahmed has taken six wickets and scored 56 runs in Leicestershire’s first two County Championship matches this season.

delhi capitals england cricket ipl 2026 leicestershire rehan ahmed delhi capitals rehan ahmed

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