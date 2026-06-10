Ben Stokes dropped from second Test; Joe Root to lead

Highlights

Ben Stokes under ECB investigation after nightclub incident following Lord's Test victory

Stokes, Gus Atkinson and Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa were present

Incident follows 4-1 Ashes defeat and earlier controversy involving vice-captain Harry Brook

ENGLAND captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson have both been left out of the second test against New Zealand starting next week at The Oval, the ECB said on Wednesday (10).

The move follows reports of a break of curfew and a reported nightclub incident after England's win in the first test.

"The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that, given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the Rothesay second Test against New Zealand, which starts at the Kia Oval on Wednesday 17 June.

"Yorkshire batter Joe Root will lead the team as interim captain."

The squad also includes Asian players Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir.

The incident occurred after England beat New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test at Lord's. Stokes, Atkinson and Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa were all present at a nightclub when the incident took place. A physical confrontation with Auvaa is understood to have led to a member of ECB security staff being struck.

The ECB confirmed it was investigating a breach of team protocols. "We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible," the board said.

The incident is the latest controversy to surround the England team. Following a 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia earlier this year, ECB chief executive Richard Gould said in January that players would be subject to stricter measures, including a midnight curfew.

Joe Root of England during day four of the 1st Rothesay Test Match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 07, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Vice captain Harry Brook was fined and censured last October for late-night drinking and clashing with a nightclub bouncer before captaining England in a one-day international in Wellington, an incident that directly led to the curfew being introduced.

Stokes was previously involved in a nightclub incident outside a Bristol bar in 2017 that led to an affray charge. He missed the 2017-18 Ashes tour before being cleared the following summer.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan backed Stokes to keep the captaincy, arguing the incident did not warrant his removal.

"Yes, Ben Stokes broke a curfew. Yes, he made a mistake. But is that a sacking offence as England's Test captain? I do not think so," Vaughan wrote in the Daily Telegraph. "Stokes has a lot of credit in the bank for all he has done for England as captain and all-rounder. A short suspension would be fine, but this is not a big enough incident over which to lose the captaincy."

Former England pace bowler Steve Harmison also defended Stokes. "When the full facts come to light, then I think we can make judgement. Ben's a great kid. He's an honest lad," Harmison told TalkSport. "What I want to happen now is to make sure there's a protective arm around Atkinson and Stokes because there's a duty of care from a team point of view to make sure their mental well-being is alright."

England Men's Test Squad: Joe Root (C) , Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Matthew Fisher, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue.

(with inputs from agencies)