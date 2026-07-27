Sooryavanshi's 81 leads India to clean sweep in Zimbabwe T20Is

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck his second half-century in four days as India beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs on Sunday to complete a 3-0 Twenty20 international series sweep.

After winning the toss, India made 192-5 in their 20 overs at Harare Sports Club, with Sooryavanshi leading the innings with 81 off 49 balls. His knock included eight fours and four sixes.

Zimbabwe, who are 10 places below second-placed India in the world T20I rankings, finished on 157-7. Ryan Burl remained unbeaten on 54 but his effort was not enough to prevent India from completing the clean sweep.

The win marked a turnaround for India after a 2-0 T20I series defeat in Ireland and a 4-0 series loss in England. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, suffered their second successive series defeat after losing 2-1 to Bangladesh.

At 15, Sooryavanshi is the youngest cricketer to represent India. He has impressed in southern Africa after making his debut during the England series, where he scored 42 runs across three innings.

The youngster enjoyed a successful tour of Zimbabwe. He hit his first T20I half-century from just 18 balls in the opening match before scoring 20 from nine deliveries in the second game.

He signalled his intent from the opening ball of the final match, hitting Zimbabwe captain and all-rounder Sikandar Raza for four. He reached his fifty from 31 deliveries.

Sooryavanshi's innings ended on the final ball of the 14th over. He was dismissed by Wessly Madhevere after Brad Evans ran in from long-off to complete the catch.

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who scored a half-century on Saturday, made 29 and was the next highest scorer for India. He hit four fours before being bowled by Raza.

Zimbabwe slipped to 65-4 during the chase, with opener Brian Bennett and Raza both out for golden ducks. The hosts' best partnership came through a 60-run fifth-wicket stand between Burl and Madhevere, who made 28.

Brief scores

India 192-5 in 20 overs (V. Sooryavanshi 81, I. Kishan 29; B. Evans 2-41) beat Zimbabwe 157-7 in 20 overs (R. Burl 54 not out; M. Yadav 3-28) by 35 runs.