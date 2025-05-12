Virat Kohli’s finest Test knocks: The innings that defined an era

For over a decade, Virat Kohli stood at the heart of India’s Test revival, a fierce competitor who carried the fire of a whole generation. With every century, he silenced critics, broke records, and more than anything, gave fans reason to believe. His Test innings weren’t just runs on a scoreboard, they were moments of resolve, pride, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

As we reflect on his red-ball legacy, here are the Test knocks that truly defined his greatness, each one a story etched in the hearts of cricket fans.

1. 254* vs South Africa – Pune, 2019

In Pune, Kohli produced his career-best Test score, an unbeaten 254 that left fans in awe. It was a statement of class and control, where he batted with elegance, discipline, and authority. With India declaring on 601/5 and cruising to an innings win, this innings reminded the world why Kohli was more than just a limited-overs giant — he was the master of the long grind too.

2. 235 vs England – Mumbai, 2016

Batting on a turning track at Wankhede, Kohli crafted a majestic 235 — his third double century of the year. His ability to dismantle England’s attack with precision thrilled the crowd. With every run, the chants of “Kohli, Kohli” echoed louder, as India sealed the match and eventually the series. It was a masterclass that brought together patience and flair in equal measure.

3. 200 vs West Indies – North Sound, 2016

His first double hundred was long overdue, and it arrived in Antigua with authority. Kohli's 200 was not just personal success, but the beginning of a new chapter. It kickstarted a stretch of dominant overseas tours for India under his captaincy, and fans felt they were witnessing the rise of a truly all-format legend.

4. 169 vs Australia – Melbourne, 2014

Boxing Day at the MCG, a packed stadium, and Kohli rising to the occasion with a sublime 169. It wasn’t just the runs, it was the defiance. India needed leadership and grit, and Kohli, then standing in for MS Dhoni, gave both. His duel with the Australian attack had fans glued and proud, knowing their team had a lion at No. 4.

5. 141 & 115 vs Australia – Adelaide, 2014

This was the turning point. In his first Test as captain, Kohli scored centuries in both innings, an aggressive 115 followed by a fighting 141 while chasing a tricky target. India lost narrowly, but Kohli had won hearts. His intent, body language, and refusal to play for a draw were a breath of fresh air. It was the start of a new Indian Test mindset, bold, fearless, and driven.

6. 119 vs South Africa – Johannesburg, 2013

Johannesburg was Kohli’s true coming-of-age moment in Test cricket. On a spicy pitch, against Steyn, Morkel, and Philander, he scored a composed 119. It was technique and temperament rolled into one, and for fans, it confirmed what they hoped: this young man had the mettle to succeed overseas.

These innings are more than numbers in a scorebook; they are the memories that lit up living rooms, sparked celebrations in the streets, and gave millions of fans reason to smile. Virat Kohli didn’t just play Tests; he led them with his heart, his bat, and that unmistakable passion in his eyes.

As the dust settles on his Test career, one thing is clear — Kohli didn’t just play the game. He changed it.