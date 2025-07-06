Gill sets Test record as England face massive chase at Edgbaston

INDIA captain Shubman Gill became the first batter in Test history to score 250 and 150 in the same match, before Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep struck early to put India in control of the second Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Gill followed his first-innings 267 with 161 off 162 balls in the second innings. India declared at 427-6 after tea on the fourth day, setting England a target of 608 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The highest fourth-innings chase in Test history remains West Indies’ 418 against Australia at St John's in 2003. England’s record is 378, achieved against India at the same venue three years ago.

At stumps on Saturday, England were 72-3, still needing 536 runs to win on the final day.

“Nothing is impossible,” England batting coach Marcus Trescothick told the BBC. “But 536 is a lot of runs... If we were to chase that down then it would be an epic day's play.”

Harry Brook, who made 158 in England’s first-innings total of 407, was unbeaten on 15.

Siraj and Deep strike early

Siraj, who took 6-70 in the first innings, dismissed Zak Crawley for a duck with a loose drive to backward point. Deep, playing in place of the rested Jasprit Bumrah, then bowled Ben Duckett for 25 and dismissed Joe Root for six with a full-length delivery that moved late.

"That's a pleasing sign from Akash, he is an attacking bowler that asks questions, bowling at the stumps a lot," said India bowling coach Morne Morkel.

The former South Africa pacer added: "Top-quality player, Joe Root, and to dismiss him in that fashion just shows the quality of Akash."

Gill crosses 400 in a match

Gill's 430 runs in the match made him only the fifth batter to score over 400 in a single Test. The 25-year-old has now scored three centuries in four innings since becoming captain, following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket in May.

He was supported on Saturday by Rishabh Pant, who scored 65 after being dropped twice. Crawley missed a chance at mid-off when Pant was on 10. The wicketkeeper-batter hit eight fours and three sixes during his 58-ball knock, adding 110 runs in just 103 balls with Gill for the fourth wicket.

Gill, batting at number four in place of the retired Virat Kohli, hit Josh Tongue for three consecutive boundaries – a hooked six, a lofted four over mid-on, and a pulled four past Ben Stokes.

He later struck another hooked six off Tongue. Pant’s innings ended when he tried to hit Shoaib Bashir and lost control of his bat, which flew towards midwicket while the ball was caught by Duckett at deep mid-off.

India pile on after tea

After tea, Gill hit a straight six and two fours off Chris Woakes, then slog-swept Joe Root for six to reach 150. He was eventually dismissed for 161, giving a return catch to Bashir after hitting 13 fours and eight sixes.

With crowd chants of "Boring, boring India" heard as the visitors continued to bat, Gill eventually declared with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 69.

