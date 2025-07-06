Skip to content
 
Gill sets Test record as England face massive chase at Edgbaston

Gill's 430 runs in the match made him only the fifth batter to score over 400 in a single Test. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jul 06, 2025
INDIA captain Shubman Gill became the first batter in Test history to score 250 and 150 in the same match, before Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep struck early to put India in control of the second Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Gill followed his first-innings 267 with 161 off 162 balls in the second innings. India declared at 427-6 after tea on the fourth day, setting England a target of 608 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The highest fourth-innings chase in Test history remains West Indies’ 418 against Australia at St John's in 2003. England’s record is 378, achieved against India at the same venue three years ago.

At stumps on Saturday, England were 72-3, still needing 536 runs to win on the final day.

“Nothing is impossible,” England batting coach Marcus Trescothick told the BBC. “But 536 is a lot of runs... If we were to chase that down then it would be an epic day's play.”

Harry Brook, who made 158 in England’s first-innings total of 407, was unbeaten on 15.

Siraj and Deep strike early

Siraj, who took 6-70 in the first innings, dismissed Zak Crawley for a duck with a loose drive to backward point. Deep, playing in place of the rested Jasprit Bumrah, then bowled Ben Duckett for 25 and dismissed Joe Root for six with a full-length delivery that moved late.

"That's a pleasing sign from Akash, he is an attacking bowler that asks questions, bowling at the stumps a lot," said India bowling coach Morne Morkel.

The former South Africa pacer added: "Top-quality player, Joe Root, and to dismiss him in that fashion just shows the quality of Akash."

Gill crosses 400 in a match

Gill's 430 runs in the match made him only the fifth batter to score over 400 in a single Test. The 25-year-old has now scored three centuries in four innings since becoming captain, following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket in May.

He was supported on Saturday by Rishabh Pant, who scored 65 after being dropped twice. Crawley missed a chance at mid-off when Pant was on 10. The wicketkeeper-batter hit eight fours and three sixes during his 58-ball knock, adding 110 runs in just 103 balls with Gill for the fourth wicket.

Gill, batting at number four in place of the retired Virat Kohli, hit Josh Tongue for three consecutive boundaries – a hooked six, a lofted four over mid-on, and a pulled four past Ben Stokes.

He later struck another hooked six off Tongue. Pant’s innings ended when he tried to hit Shoaib Bashir and lost control of his bat, which flew towards midwicket while the ball was caught by Duckett at deep mid-off.

India pile on after tea

After tea, Gill hit a straight six and two fours off Chris Woakes, then slog-swept Joe Root for six to reach 150. He was eventually dismissed for 161, giving a return catch to Bashir after hitting 13 fours and eight sixes.

With crowd chants of "Boring, boring India" heard as the visitors continued to bat, Gill eventually declared with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 69.

 

More For You

Mohammed Siraj 'loving the challenge' of leading India's attack

Mohammed Siraj in action. Reuters/Paul Childs

Mohammed Siraj 'loving the challenge' of leading India's attack

MOHAMMED SIRAJ said he "loved the challenge" of leading India's attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah after taking a six-wicket haul in the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday (4).

There was widespread criticism when India, who lost last week's series opener at Headingley, omitted outstanding spearhead quick Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, from their team in Birmingham.

Keep ReadingShow less
Akash-Deep-Getty

Akash Deep gave away 12 runs in his first over but returned to bowl a double-wicket maiden in his second. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

England in trouble after Gill’s double century and Akash Deep’s early strikes

INDIA captain Shubman Gill scored his first Test double century as India posted 587 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. England were 77-3 at stumps, trailing by 510 runs.

Gill’s 269 was the foundation of India’s innings, before stand-in fast bowler Akash Deep removed two England batters in consecutive balls. Deep is playing in this match as Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, is being rested. Bumrah is set to play only three of the five matches in this series due to a back injury.

Keep ReadingShow less
IND vs ENG

Shree Charani of India (2R) celebrates the wicket of Amy Jones during the 2nd women's T20 match between England and India in Bristol on July 1, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India look to clinch maiden women's T20I series win against England

INDIA will look to secure their first women’s T20I series win over England when they play the third match of the five-game series on Friday. India currently lead the series 2-0.

England will be without their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has been ruled out of the match due to a left groin injury.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gill becomes first Asian captain to score double-century in England

Shubman Gill reacts to reaching his double hundred on day two of the second cricket test match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, central England on July 3, 2025. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Gill becomes first Asian captain to score double-century in England

SHUBMAN GILL etched his name in cricket history on Thursday (3), becoming the first Indian and Asian captain to score a double-century in a Test match on English soil as he powered India to a commanding position at Edgbaston.

The 25-year-old skipper scored 269 on the second day of the second Test, having shattered multiple records in a masterful innings that has put England to the sword.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shubman-Gill-Getty

Gill, 25, who took over the captaincy after Rohit Sharma's retirement, has scored back-to-back centuries since assuming the role. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Gill leads from front again with century in second Test vs England

SHUBMAN GILL scored his second hundred in as many matches as India captain to help his side finish the first day of the second Test at Edgbaston on 310-5 against England on Wednesday.

Gill remained unbeaten on 114, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 87. India were briefly under pressure after losing two quick wickets to slip to 211-5, but Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, who was 41 not out, shared an unbroken stand of 99 runs.

Keep ReadingShow less
