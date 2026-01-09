ECB launches immediate review after England lose Ashes 4-1

THE England and Wales Cricket Board said it has launched an immediate and “thorough” review after England’s defeat in the fifth and final Ashes Test on Thursday.

England lost the Ashes series 4-1 in Australia, with the team’s preparations, coaching and off-field behaviour coming under scrutiny during the tour.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould issued a statement shortly after the series ended, describing England’s failure to regain the Ashes as “deeply disappointing”.

Gould said there were “moments of strong performance and resilience”, pointing to England’s win in the fourth Test in Melbourne, which avoided a series whitewash.

But he added: “We were not consistent enough across all conditions and phases of the contest and Australia ultimately deserved to retain the Ashes.

“We will take many lessons from this tour and are determined to improve quickly. Our focus is on regaining the Ashes in 2027.

“A thorough review of the campaign is already under way.

“This will cover tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviours, and our ability to adapt and respond effectively as circumstances require.”

While captain Ben Stokes is expected to remain in his role, the positions of head of cricket Rob Key and coach Brendon McCullum are set to be examined as part of the review.

British media, including the BBC, have reported that both Key and McCullum are likely to stay on to demonstrate they can improve England’s set-up.

“We will implement the necessary changes over the coming months,” Gould said.

England’s next Test series is scheduled for June, when New Zealand will tour England.

Before that, England will compete in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month. McCullum is expected to lead the side at the tournament, with Harry Brook named as captain.

(With inputs from agencies)