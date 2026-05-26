'Chak De! India' actor Ramakant Dayama passes away as Shubhangi Latkar shares emotional tribute

Highlights

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama, known for Chak De! India, died on 26 May

Shubhangi Latkar confirmed the news in an emotional social media post

The actor had planned future stage collaborations that will now remain unrealised

Chak De! India actor Ramakant Dayama leaves behind memories beyond the screen

Ramakant Dayama, known to many for his appearance in Chak De! India and a long career across films and television, has died, leaving colleagues and fans mourning the loss of a performer remembered for his warmth and spirit.

The news of his death on 26 May was confirmed by actor and close friend Shubhangi Latkar, who shared a deeply personal tribute remembering not only a co-star but someone she considered family.

His death has saddened members of the entertainment industry, though the cause of his passing has not been disclosed.

Shubhangi Latkar remembers a friend and guide

Sharing an old Instagram video, Shubhangi posted moments of Dayama singing, dancing and enjoying himself with friends.

Alongside the clip, she remembered him as someone full of life who embraced every moment despite personal challenges. She described him as a spontaneous dancer, soulful singer and talented actor, while also recalling the advice and support he offered over the years.

She added that although he had been unwell for several months, she had continued hoping he would recover.

The projects that never reached the stage

Shubhangi also revealed that the pair had spoken about working together again after many years.

According to her post, they had planned a Hindi play and hoped to present selected poems together on stage. She recalled Dayama reassuring her that he would return once he recovered.

Those plans, she said, will now remain unfinished.

Fans react with shock and grief

Fans soon filled the comments section with messages of condolence and disbelief.

Many remembered Dayama as a gifted performer with immense energy and kindness. For those who knew him, the grief extended beyond the loss of an actor and became a farewell to someone whose presence had touched lives on and off screen.