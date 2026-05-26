UK weighs joining £3.4 billion EU startup fund in possible post-Brexit reset

The UK is considering joining the EU’s £3.4 billion (€4 billion) startup investment fund.

Any participation would require treaty changes after Britain previously opted out post-Brexit.

EU officials say UK involvement would benefit both British and European startups.

The UK is considering joining a major European Union startup investment fund worth around £3.4 billion (€4 billion), in what could become another sign of improving post-Brexit cooperation between Britain and the bloc.

The proposed fund focuses on equity investment in early-stage startups across Europe, particularly in sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence and biotech. Britain previously chose to opt out of this part of the EU’s Horizon Europe programme after Brexit, meaning any future participation would now require legal and treaty changes.

Ekaterina Zaharieva reportedly told the Financial Times that UK participation would be in the “mutual interest” of both sides.

The discussions are understood to be ongoing in 2026, with the possibility of the UK joining the programme later this year if political and legal hurdles can be resolved.

Why the fund matters for UK startups

For British startups, joining the EU-backed fund could provide access to a larger pool of long-term investment capital at a time when many early-stage firms continue to struggle with scaling challenges.

The UK remains one of Europe’s strongest startup markets, particularly in fintech, AI and life sciences. However, founders and investors have increasingly warned about funding gaps once companies move beyond early growth stages.

Industry observers suggest access to European investment programmes could help UK firms expand internationally while also strengthening research and development partnerships across the continent.

The move may also benefit European startups by bringing British investors, universities and technology firms back into a wider innovation network.

Alongside discussions around the €4 billion startup fund, Britain has also reportedly been exploring possible access to the EU’s larger €5 billion Scale-up Europe Fund, which focuses more heavily on late-stage technology companies.

Brexit barriers still remain

Despite growing interest on both sides, joining the fund would not be straightforward.

Because the UK previously opted out of participation after Brexit, any reversal would likely require amendments to existing agreements between Britain and the EU.

That could reopen politically sensitive debates around financial contributions, regulatory alignment and Britain’s broader relationship with European institutions.

Technology companies and startup founders are likely to watch the talks closely, especially as the UK government simultaneously pushes domestic investment initiatives including AI funding programmes and innovation incentives.

The discussions also arrive during a wider shift in UK-EU relations, with both sides increasingly seeking cooperation in areas such as research, defence, energy and technology after years of post-Brexit tensions.

Whether Britain ultimately joins the fund remains uncertain. But the talks alone suggest the divide between the UK and Europe’s startup ecosystems may not be as fixed as it once appeared.