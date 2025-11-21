Nineteen wickets fall as England gain edge on first day of Ashes Test

NINETEEN wickets fell on the opening day of the first Ashes Test on Friday, with England ending the day in a strong position after being bowled out for 172 and then reducing Australia to 123-9.

Mitchell Starc took 7-58 after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss at Perth Stadium and chose to bat. Harry Brook made 52 and Ollie Pope scored 46, but England were dismissed soon after lunch.

England’s bowlers then responded, with Stokes taking 5-23 as Australia slipped to 123-9 at stumps, 49 behind. Nathan Lyon was on three and Brendan Doggett was yet to score.

“What a day,” England bowler Brydon Carse, who took two wickets including Steven Smith, told broadcasters.

“I think everyone that's come today has got their time's worth -- 19 wickets.

“Fantastic last session from everyone to put us in a strong position heading into tomorrow.”

Jake Weatherald was out for a second-ball duck, lbw to Jofra Archer. Marnus Labuschagne batted 41 balls for nine before Archer bowled him. Smith fell for 17 to Carse, caught by Brook at slip.

Usman Khawaja, who did not open due to stiffness, came in at four but was out after six balls, edging a Carse bouncer to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. Australia were 31-4.

Cameron Green (24), Travis Head (21), Alex Carey (26) and Starc (12) made starts before Stokes dismissed each of them.

“He's amazing. His character, his resilience is everything this team strives to be,” Carse said about Stokes.

“A game-changing spell from him in that session.”

Starc earlier took three wickets in his opening spell, including Joe Root for a duck, and later bowled Stokes after lunch before finishing with 7-58.

England were 33-2 early after Starc had Zak Crawley caught by Khawaja for nought and then trapped Ben Duckett lbw for 21. Root was out for a seven-ball duck, edging Scott Boland to Labuschagne.

Pope reached 46 before being lbw to Green, and England went to lunch at 105-4.

Brook hit Scott Boland for six after lunch before Stokes was bowled by Starc for six. Brook reached his 14th Test fifty before edging a short ball to Carey, giving Doggett his first Test wicket.

Starc then dismissed Gus Atkinson and, with Doggett, completed the final wickets.