Shoaib Bashir returns as England name squad for Ashes opener

Mark Wood returns to lead fast attack

Shoaib Bashir of England poses for a portrait at Perth Stadium on November 18, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 19, 2025
SPINNER Shoaib Bashir has been named in the 12-player squad for the opening Ashes Test in Perth, signalling the selectors’ continued faith in the young off-spinner despite recent challenges with injury and form.

Bashir, 22, has swiftly established himself as England’s first-choice spinner since his debut in February 2024. He became the youngest England bowler to take a five-wicket haul at home in July 2024, with career-best figures of 5/41 against the West Indies.

As of late 2025, Bashir has taken 68 wickets across 19 Test matches at an average of 39, showcasing promise as a key player for England’s spin attack.

However, a broken finger sidelined him for much of the latter half of the season, and his recent warm-up game saw modest returns, prompting some doubts about his readiness for the fast-paced Ashes contest.

The squad also includes a formidable pace attack featuring Mark Wood, who returns from a hamstring injury, alongside Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and captain Ben Stokes.

Wood’s clearance to play adds experience and pace to an attack already capable of challenging Australian batsmen on what is expected to be a fast and bouncy Perth pitch.

The selectors face a tactical decision between including Bashir for spin support or opting for a pure pace attack against a weakened Australian side missing key bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

England have not won an Ashes opener in Australia since 1985-86. They face an Australian team led by Steve Smith, without their frontline quicks, creating an intriguing opportunity. Ollie Pope’s strong recent form has earned him the number three batting position, replacing Jacob Bethell.

The first Test begins on Friday (21).

England squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.

(with inputs from agencies)

ashes 2025ashes testmark woodshoaib bashir

