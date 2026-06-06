Who is Manav Suthar? Meet India's newest Test cricketer

Highlights

Made his Test debut against Afghanistan in Mullanpur on June 6

Has taken 129 wickets in 29 first-class matches for Rajasthan

Left-arm spinner and useful lower-order batter viewed as a long-term prospect for India

MANAV SUTHAR became India's latest Test debutant on Saturday (6) after being named in the playing XI for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur.

The 23-year-old Rajasthan left-arm spinner was handed his debut cap by Kuldeep Yadav and was picked ahead of fellow spinner Harsh Dubey.

Suthar has built a strong domestic record since making his first-class debut for Rajasthan in February 2022. In 29 first-class matches, he has taken 129 wickets at an average of 25.8, including six five-wicket hauls.

The spin-bowling all-rounder has also contributed with the bat, scoring 945 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 25.54. His tally includes one century and six half-centuries. Earlier this year, he scored 120 and took seven wickets in a match against Himachal Pradesh.

In List A cricket, Suthar has claimed 34 wickets in 25 matches, while he has taken 25 wickets in 28 T20 appearances.

“This is perhaps the only Test match where we can have a look at someone who could be our fourth spinner. Because after this, we go to Sri Lanka, and we might have to carry four spinners. So, this is an ideal opportunity to try someone who could be a long-term option as well,” India head coach Gautam Gambhir said in the pre-match press conference.

Suthar sharpened his skills in Chennai, playing in the TNCA first-division league. He also considers Ravichandran Ashwin as his idol. Earlier, the former Indian spinner had also praised Suthar, saying, “The reason why Manav Suthar is rated very highly is crystal clear in this picture. It’s not just the angle of rotation or over spin, it’s also the speed at which it is rotating. He has a distinct advantage alongside Harsh Dubey in this regard.”

A promising prospect

Suthar has been regarded as a promising prospect by India's selectors for several years. He was part of the national team's preparatory camp ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup and has featured regularly for India A.

According to reports, he impressed senior players during the World Cup camp and strengthened his case for higher honours with a five-wicket haul for India A against Australia A last year.

Suthar was also part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Playing alongside India captain Shubman Gill, he featured in four matches and took two wickets.

His selection comes as India continue to build depth in their spin-bowling resources.

Suthar is India's 319th men's Test cricketer and the first specialist spinner to make his Test debut for the country since Axar Patel in 2021.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan scored half-centuries as India reached 209-2 at tea on the opening day of their one-off test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on Saturday. The hosts won the toss and opted to bat, before losing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the morning session.