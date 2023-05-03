Website Logo
  Wednesday, May 03, 2023
ICC cricket ranking: India pips Australia to become number one Test team

India and Australia face each other in the World Test Championship final at the Oval on June 7

India celebrate after they retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy on day five of the Fourth Test match against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 13, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

India overtook Australia on Tuesday (2) to go number one in new Test rankings issued by the International Cricket Council, while also retaining the top position in T20s.

England remained number three in Tests but reduced the gap behind the top two teams significantly, the rankings published by the ICC showed.

England have won 10 out of 12 Tests since captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum joined forces last year following a woeful run of one win in 17 matches.

The new annual rankings reflect all series completed since May 2020 and drop results from the 2019-20 season, the ICC said.

India last topped the Test rankings for a month in December 2021, while Australia has been number one since January 2022 after hammering England 4-0 in the Ashes.

The table remained otherwise unchanged, with South Africa fourth and New Zealand fifth ahead of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan and Ireland have yet to play enough Tests to earn a place in the rankings table.

India remained number one in the T20 rankings, increasing their lead over second-placed England, while New Zealand overtook Pakistan and South Africa to be third.

Australia are sixth ahead of West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The new rankings for one-day internationals will be released on May 10.

