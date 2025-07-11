SS Rajamouli announces 'Baahubali: The Epic', a five-hour film, to be released in October 2025

Highlights:

SS Rajamouli announces Baahubali: The Epic, combining the two original films into one cinematic saga.

The re-edited version will release in theatres globally on 31 October 2025.

The runtime is expected to cross five hours, sparking fan excitement and jokes online.

Reunion photos featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Rajamouli shared on the film’s 10th anniversary.

A decade after Baahubali: The Beginning redefined Indian cinema, director SS Rajamouli has announced a reimagined release of the entire saga. Titled Baahubali: The Epic, this special two-part combined film will hit theatres on 31 October 2025, offering fans a seamless version of the grand story that began in 2015.

Team Baahubali reunites a decade after the first film’s release Instagram/baahubalimovie





Rajamouli brings Baahubali back with a new vision

On the 10th anniversary of the original film, Rajamouli shared the news on X, alongside a new poster. He wrote, “Baahubali… The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration.” He added that this milestone would be celebrated with Baahubali: The Epic, combining The Beginning and The Conclusion into one cinematic experience.

The re-cut version will feature updated transitions and potential new edits to streamline the narrative, according to early reports. Produced by Arka Media Works, the film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

What to expect from the re-edited Baahubali

While the storyline remains unchanged, the combined runtime sparked curiosity when ticketing platform BookMyShow listed it at 5 hours and 27 minutes. The post was later deleted, but not before fans took screenshots and turned it into a meme fest. One user joked, “Yedhi maranam? 5hrs 27min runtime maranam,” mimicking Prabhas' famous dialogue.

Responding to the buzz, the film’s official X account wrote, “No worries! We won’t take up your whole day. It’ll be around the same time as an exciting IPL match.”

A franchise that transformed Indian cinema

Baahubali: The Beginning and its 2017 sequel were not just box office hits, they were milestones. The first film earned around £61 million (₹650 crore) globally, while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion grossed £168 million (₹1,788 crore), making it one of India’s highest-grossing films.

The series featured Prabhas as Sivudu and Amarendra Baahubali, alongside Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar. The gripping storyline, elaborate sets, and visual effects turned it into a national obsession, most memorably with the cliffhanger, “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?”

Baahubali 2 www.easterneye.biz





A star-studded reunion for the 10th anniversary

To celebrate the ten-year milestone, the cast and crew reunited on 10 July 2025. Photos from the event showed Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Rajamouli laughing and reminiscing. Ramya Krishnan was also present, while MM Keeravani performed a song from the film, adding to the nostalgia. Notably, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia were missing from the reunion.

The official Instagram handle of the Baahubali franchise shared heartfelt photos and wrote, “A journey that brought us together as one family… And memories we will cherish forever.”





What comes next for the Baahubali universe?

While fans flooded comment sections asking for a third instalment, Rajamouli remains focused on his next big project, SSMB 29, reportedly starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

For now, Baahubali: The Epic promises a cinematic celebration of a story that changed the scale of Indian filmmaking. Whether you’ve watched it once or a dozen times, this new version is set to offer a fresh perspective on a tale that became part of pop culture history.