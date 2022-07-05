‘Is gay love story a bad thing?’: Baahubali producer hits out at Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty for calling RRR a gay film

Pookutty had made the comment on Twitter, in response to a post by actor Munish Bhardwaj.

By: Mohnish Singh

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty recently found himself in hot waters when he called filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s epic action-drama RRR a gay love story.

Pookutty, who won an Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing in 2009 for his work on Slumdog Millionaire, made the comment on Twitter, in response to a post by actor Munish Bhardwaj, who called the period action film “30 minutes of garbage”.

His comment, however, did not go down well with several people on social media. Though Pookutty disabled the reply button on his tweets, netizens slammed him for his opinion.

Soon, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion producer Shobu Yarlagadda also took to Twitter and shared Pookutty’s tweet and slammed him. He wrote that he never thought people of ‘such accomplishments could stoop so low.’

“I don’t think RRR movie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is ‘gay love story’ a bad thing? How can you justify using this? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low!” the producer wrote.

I don’t think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is “gay love story” a bad thing? How can you justify using this ? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low! https://t.co/c5FmDjVYu9 — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) July 4, 2022

Pookutty countered Yarlagadda’s remark and asked him to not take his words “seriously”. He also added that he didn’t mean any offence to the film’s team.

“Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted to my friend, banter that already exists in the public domain & nothing else. There is no stooping factor in this. You don’t have 2 take it seriously, Shobu, I didn’t mean any offense to any stakeholders. I rest my case here! (sic)” he replied.

Agree totally.Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd,d banter that already exists in public domain ¬hing else. There is no stooping factor in this.U don’t have2 take it seriously Shobu,I didn’t mean any offense2 any stake holders.I rest my case here! https://t.co/TGD9oKiC18 — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 4, 2022

Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR hit cinemas on March 24 and turned out to be a phenomenal success not only in India but overseas also. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film chronicles a fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s – Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt played important cameos in the film.

