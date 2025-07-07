Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Brooklyn Beckham’s absence looms over Harper’s birthday as family rift deepens

Harper is said to be devastated as her once-close bond with Brooklyn suffers amid rising tensions between his wife and parents.

The Beckham family

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 07, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Quick highlights:

  • Brooklyn Beckham is unlikely to attend Harper’s 14th birthday amid ongoing family tensions.
  • He recently skipped David Beckham’s 50th celebration to attend Nicola Peltz’s father’s birthday in the US.
  • Insiders say Harper is especially hurt as she shares a close bond with Brooklyn.
  • Brooklyn reportedly feels distant from the Beckham family and more connected to Nicola’s side.

The Beckham family is preparing to mark Harper’s 14th birthday this week, but the occasion is expected to be bittersweet. Brooklyn Beckham is not expected to join the celebrations, sparking concerns about a deepening rift between him and the rest of his family.

Once a close-knit unit, tensions reportedly began brewing after Brooklyn married American heiress and actress Nicola Peltz in 2022. Since then, his growing bond with Nicola’s family and increasing distance from his own has been a source of strain, insiders claim.

  An old Instagram story of Victoria BeckhamInstagram Screengrab


Harper Beckham affected by Brooklyn’s absence

Among those most affected by Brooklyn’s ongoing estrangement is his youngest sibling, Harper. According to a source close to the family, the two shared a special relationship growing up, with Harper often looking up to Brooklyn as more than just a big brother.

“Harper’s really felt the shift,” the insider said. “She’s always adored Brooklyn. The family hoped Nicola would naturally bond with Harper too, but it hasn’t worked out that way. Now, the thought of Brooklyn missing her birthday is genuinely upsetting for Harper.”

 David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham  David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 showGetty Images


Prioritising the Peltz family over Beckham milestones

Brooklyn’s decision to attend the 83rd birthday celebration of Nicola’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, instead of joining his father David’s 50th birthday bash in London raised eyebrows and stirred speculation. While Victoria and David celebrated with close friends like Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and Guy Ritchie, Brooklyn was thousands of miles away in New York, posing for photos with Nicola and her father.

Nicola posted a heartfelt tribute to her dad on Instagram, calling him “the most loving and supportive father,” in a post that made no mention of the Beckhams. That same month, Brooklyn also marked the fifth anniversary of his proposal to Nicola, again with no public nod to his own family.


Victoria and David still hopeful for reconciliation

While David and Victoria are reportedly hurt, they have not given up hope of a reunion. They are said to be especially saddened by the emotional toll the situation is taking on Harper. “For Victoria, it’s not even about the drama anymore, it’s about family,” the source added. “She’d love nothing more than for Brooklyn to be there for Harper. But it’s just not looking likely.”

Past efforts to bring the family back together have faltered. Brooklyn and Nicola have missed several key family gatherings, and his absence on social media during those occasions has not gone unnoticed.


Brooklyn feels he ‘doesn’t fit’ with the Beckhams anymore

Sources close to Brooklyn suggest his growing alignment with Nicola’s family is not just about proximity but emotional comfort. “He doesn’t feel his family ever truly accepted Nicola,” one insider said. “Now that he’s become so close with her parents, especially Nelson, it’s like he’s found a new place to belong.”

 Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz   Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show Getty Images


The source added that Brooklyn did not set out to distance himself, but that marriage changed his priorities. “He still loves his siblings, but he’s a husband now, and that comes first.”

brooklyn beckhamcelebrity familiesdavid beckhamsocial mediabeckham family

Related News

Katy Perry seen in black bikini on Capri yacht after Orlando Bloom split
Entertainment

Katy Perry seen in black bikini on Capri yacht after Orlando Bloom split

5 secret beaches
Travel

5 secret beaches in the UK that feel like the tropics

Cardi B shocks Paris Couture Week with live crow and bold Schiaparelli look
Entertainment

Cardi B shocks Paris Couture Week with live crow and bold Schiaparelli look

More For You

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor joins growing criticism of Prada’s uncredited use of Indian design

Getty Images

Kareena Kapoor mocks Prada with her ‘OG Kolhapuri’ post as fashion giant faces backlash over copied design

Quick highlights:

  • Kareena Kapoor posted a cheeky Instagram Story flaunting Kolhapuri chappals, saying, “Sorry not Prada... but my OG Kolhapuri.”
  • Her post follows outrage over Prada’s ‘toe-ring sandals’ resembling the Indian Kolhapuri design.
  • A PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Prada for unauthorised use of the Kolhapuri style without credit.
  • Prada acknowledged the inspiration and agreed to meet Indian artisans for dialogue.

Kareena Kapoor took a subtle yet sharp swipe at luxury fashion label Prada amid growing controversy around its recently launched ‘toe-ring sandals’, a design that closely mirrors India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals. Without naming the brand, Kareena shared a photo of her feet in silver Kolhapuri slippers during her London vacation and captioned it: “Sorry not Prada... but my OG Kolhapuri ❤️.”

The actor’s post struck a chord with many online, surfacing just days after Prada came under fire for allegedly copying the Kolhapuri design without acknowledgment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon

Garfield and Barbaro twin in Ralph Lauren for their most public appearance yet

Instagram/voguemagazine

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield quietly confirm relationship with Wimbledon appearance

Quick highlights:

  • Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro stepped out in matching Ralph Lauren looks at Wimbledon 2025.
  • The couple shared affectionate moments courtside, including hand-holding and a cheek kiss.
  • They were first linked romantically in February after being spotted at a London play.
  • The pair may reunite on screen in Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Artificial.

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro made their most public appearance yet as a couple on Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand at Wimbledon 2025 in coordinated white ensembles and sharing subtle yet sweet moments of affection. The actors, who were first rumoured to be dating in February, looked completely in sync as they entered the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on 6 July. Dressed in matching Ralph Lauren outfits, the two smiled for cameras and appeared relaxed throughout the day.

  Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro arrive hand in hand at Wimbledon in all whiteInstagram/voguemagazine

Keep ReadingShow less
Kantara Chapter

Rishab Shetty battles through flames in new Kantara Chapter 1 poster

Instagram/rishabshettyofficial

‘Kantara Chapter 1’ poster released on Rishab Shetty’s birthday, confirms October 2025 theatrical date

Quick highlights:

  • Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, releases in cinemas on 2 October 2025.
  • Poster unveiled on Rishab Shetty’s 42nd birthday shows him in an intense warrior avatar.
  • The film explores the divine origins of Panjurli and Guliga, expanding the Kantara mythology.
  • Massive action sequences filmed with 3,000 participants over 50 days make it one of India’s biggest productions.

Rishab Shetty gave fans a fierce first glimpse into Kantara: Chapter 1 on his 42nd birthday, unveiling a new poster that shows him in full warrior mode. The upcoming prequel to the 2022 Kannada hit Kantara is now officially set to release on 2 October 2025. Directed and headlined once again by Shetty, the film is expected to dive deep into the spiritual and mythological roots of the original story.

   Kantara Chapter 1 poster  Instagram/rishabshettyofficial  

Keep ReadingShow less
Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik shares a moody preview of his upcoming song Fuchsia Sea

Getty Images

Zayn Malik raps about racism he experienced as Asian member of One Direction in "Fuchsia Sea"

Quick highlights:

  • Zayn Malik previewed a new track, Fuchsia Sea, on Instagram, touching on racism he experienced during his One Direction years.
  • “They still laughed at the Asian,” he raps, alluding to feeling othered despite success.
  • Malik was the only South Asian member of the band, which included Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and the late Liam Payne.
  • The track marks a rare public reflection on the racial dynamics behind his 2015 departure from the group.

Zayn Malik is turning to music to process the discrimination he says he experienced during his time with One Direction. On Saturday, 5 July, the 32-year-old singer previewed a raw and emotional rap song titled Fuchsia Sea, sharing a clip and lyrics on Instagram that many fans believe directly address racism he faced as the only South Asian member of the global boy band.

In the verse, Malik raps: “I worked hard in a White band, and they still laughed at the Asian.” The line immediately sparked intense conversation online, with listeners pointing out how it echoed long-suspected tensions about racial identity and representation during his tenure in One Direction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Saif Ali Khan Bhopal inheritance

Saif Ali Khan loses £1.4 billion crore royal inheritance after Madhya Pradesh High Court declares it enemy property

Getty Images

​Saif Ali Khan loses £1.4 billion Bhopal inheritance as Indian court labels estate ‘enemy property’

Quick highlights:

  • Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects Saif Ali Khan’s plea in the long-running Bhopal royal property dispute.
  • The estate, worth £1.4 billion (₹15,000 crore), has been declared “enemy property” due to links with Pakistan.
  • Trial court verdict naming Saif and family as heirs overturned; retrial ordered.
  • Government may soon initiate takeover of key Pataudi family properties in Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dealt a severe legal setback to actor Saif Ali Khan and his family by striking down a previous court ruling that recognised them as legal heirs to a sprawling £1.4 billion (₹15,000 crore) royal estate in Bhopal. The court declared the property as “enemy property,” a classification that allows the government to take control of assets once owned by individuals who migrated to Pakistan.

 Saif Ali Khan Bhopal inheritance Saif Ali Khan’s royal inheritance in Bhopal declared enemy property after court verdictGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc