Brooklyn Beckham’s absence looms over Harper’s birthday as family rift deepens

The Beckham family is preparing to mark Harper’s 14th birthday this week, but the occasion is expected to be bittersweet. Brooklyn Beckham is not expected to join the celebrations, sparking concerns about a deepening rift between him and the rest of his family.

Once a close-knit unit, tensions reportedly began brewing after Brooklyn married American heiress and actress Nicola Peltz in 2022. Since then, his growing bond with Nicola’s family and increasing distance from his own has been a source of strain, insiders claim.

An old Instagram story of Victoria Beckham





Harper Beckham affected by Brooklyn’s absence

Among those most affected by Brooklyn’s ongoing estrangement is his youngest sibling, Harper. According to a source close to the family, the two shared a special relationship growing up, with Harper often looking up to Brooklyn as more than just a big brother.

“Harper’s really felt the shift,” the insider said. “She’s always adored Brooklyn. The family hoped Nicola would naturally bond with Harper too, but it hasn’t worked out that way. Now, the thought of Brooklyn missing her birthday is genuinely upsetting for Harper.”

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show





Prioritising the Peltz family over Beckham milestones

Brooklyn’s decision to attend the 83rd birthday celebration of Nicola’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, instead of joining his father David’s 50th birthday bash in London raised eyebrows and stirred speculation. While Victoria and David celebrated with close friends like Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and Guy Ritchie, Brooklyn was thousands of miles away in New York, posing for photos with Nicola and her father.

Nicola posted a heartfelt tribute to her dad on Instagram, calling him “the most loving and supportive father,” in a post that made no mention of the Beckhams. That same month, Brooklyn also marked the fifth anniversary of his proposal to Nicola, again with no public nod to his own family.





Victoria and David still hopeful for reconciliation

While David and Victoria are reportedly hurt, they have not given up hope of a reunion. They are said to be especially saddened by the emotional toll the situation is taking on Harper. “For Victoria, it’s not even about the drama anymore, it’s about family,” the source added. “She’d love nothing more than for Brooklyn to be there for Harper. But it’s just not looking likely.”

Past efforts to bring the family back together have faltered. Brooklyn and Nicola have missed several key family gatherings, and his absence on social media during those occasions has not gone unnoticed.





Brooklyn feels he ‘doesn’t fit’ with the Beckhams anymore

Sources close to Brooklyn suggest his growing alignment with Nicola’s family is not just about proximity but emotional comfort. “He doesn’t feel his family ever truly accepted Nicola,” one insider said. “Now that he’s become so close with her parents, especially Nelson, it’s like he’s found a new place to belong.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show





The source added that Brooklyn did not set out to distance himself, but that marriage changed his priorities. “He still loves his siblings, but he’s a husband now, and that comes first.”