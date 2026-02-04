Nicola Peltz’s father backs her marriage to Brooklyn amid Beckham family rift

Highlights

Nelson Peltz speaks publicly for the first time about the Beckham family fallout



Billionaire businessman avoids details but firmly supports Nicola and Brooklyn



Comments come weeks after Brooklyn addressed the estrangement himself



Nelson Peltz weighs in carefully

Nelson Peltz, father of actor Nicola Peltz Beckham, has broken his silence on the reported rift between his daughter, her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, and Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Invest Live event in West Palm Beach on February 3, the 83-year-old businessman addressed the heightened public attention around the family with dry humour. “Has my family been in the press lately?” he joked. “I haven’t noticed that at all.”

While steering clear of specifics, Peltz made it clear where his support lies.

‘Stay out of the press’

Asked about advice he gives his children, Peltz said his message has always been consistent. “My advice is to stay the hell out of the press. How much good did that do?”

He declined to comment directly on the tensions between the Beckhams, stressing that the situation was not for public discussion. However, he offered unequivocal backing for Nicola and Brooklyn’s marriage.

“My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story,” he said. “That’s not for coverage here today, but I’ll tell you my daughter’s great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”

Brooklyn’s public statement

Peltz’s remarks follow a candid statement Brooklyn shared on Instagram in January, in which the 26-year-old detailed his estrangement from his parents. Brooklyn claimed he had been “controlled” for much of his life and accused his family of repeatedly disrespecting Nicola, including allegations surrounding her wedding dress and wedding-day events.

He wrote that his parents had “been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding,” adding that he and Nicola now prioritise “peace, privacy and happiness.”

Despite the ongoing rift, Brooklyn described his relationship with Nicola as grounding, saying he had found “peace and relief” since distancing himself from his family.

A long-running and public tension

Speculation around tensions within the Beckham family dates back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding, where Nicola wore Valentino Couture rather than a Victoria Beckham design—something she later said was due to practical constraints, not conflict.

In the years since, absences from major family events, social media activity and competing public statements have continued to fuel reports of a deepening divide. Neither David nor Victoria Beckham has directly addressed Brooklyn’s January statement.