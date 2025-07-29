Skip to content
 
Brooklyn Beckham sails on £85m yacht with billionaire in-laws as family feud with David and Victoria escalates

His brothers unfollowed him on social media while godfather Elton John quietly tried to mend the family rift in Cannes.

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham holidays on £85m yacht with in-laws amid family feud

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Highlights:

  • Brooklyn Beckham spotted on £85m (₹903 crore) superyacht Project X in Saint-Tropez with Nicola Peltz and her billionaire parents.
  • His parents David and Victoria Beckham arrived two days later on their £16m (₹170 crore) yacht Seven.
  • The rift between Brooklyn and his family has deepened, reportedly over money and Nicola.
  • Sir Elton John is said to have attempted to mediate between the Beckhams and Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Beckham’s tense relationship with his famous parents has taken a fresh turn, this time on the waters of the French Riviera. The 26-year-old was recently seen holidaying on an £85m (₹903 crore) superyacht with his in-laws, while David and Victoria Beckham arrived separately just two days later on a significantly smaller vessel.

The yacht, named Project X, was rented by Nicola Peltz’s billionaire parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, for a reported £1.2m (₹12.7 crore) a week. The move has been described by insiders as a “financial flex,” especially given the scale of the yacht compared to David’s £16m (₹170 crore) boat Seven, which is less than half the size.

 Brooklyn Beckham  Brooklyn spotted on luxury yacht as Beckham family tensions grow  Instagram @nicolapeltzbeckham  


What is Brooklyn Beckham’s relationship like with his parents?

Brooklyn's once-close bond with David and Victoria has reportedly soured over time, with tensions escalating after he and Nicola skipped David’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this year. The couple also failed to publicly acknowledge David’s long-awaited knighthood and Father’s Day, further fuelling speculation about the family fallout.

Insiders suggest that Brooklyn feels estranged from the Beckham household and has grown particularly close to his wife’s family in the US. "He just doesn’t feel like he fits into the Beckham family anymore," a source told The Mirror. "He believes Nicola was never fully accepted, and that’s driven a wedge."

 Brooklyn Beckham\u2019s Sweet Tribute to Nicola Sparks Family Buzz Brooklyn Beckham’s emotional post deepens rift with parents David and Victoria  Getty Images  


How does the Peltz family’s yacht compare to the Beckhams’ vessel?

The contrast between the two yachts has raised eyebrows. Project X, at 260 feet, dwarfs Seven both in size and cost. It features a glass-sided pool, a spa, a 360-degree sun deck, and luxurious suites accommodating multiple guests with a crew of 28.

Meanwhile, David’s yacht, bought in 2022 and named Seven in honour of his shirt number and daughter Harper’s middle name, is a 130-foot vessel with five cabins, a spa bath, and water toys stored in a 65-foot garage. Despite being far from modest, the comparison shows the growing financial gap between Brooklyn’s current lifestyle and that of his birth family.

  David and Victoria in their own yachtInstagram/victoriabeckham


Is there hope for a reconciliation with the Beckhams?

The feud appears to be widening. Brooklyn’s younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, have reportedly unfollowed him and Nicola on social media, suggesting the fallout extends beyond just his parents.

However, there may be some hope. Brooklyn was recently seen dining with his godfather, Sir Elton John, in Cannes. Elton, a long-time family friend of the Beckhams, is believed to have attempted to mediate between the two parties. “He’s completely neutral and just wants everyone to be happy,” said a source. “He told them life is too short for such bitterness.”

Still, those close to Brooklyn suggest a reunion isn’t likely any time soon. “There’s too much water under the bridge,” one source noted. “Brooklyn sees the Peltz family as his own now.”

  David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show  Getty Images  


What’s next for Brooklyn and Nicola?

Brooklyn continues to build his public persona as a culinary enthusiast and content creator, while Nicola remains close to her family in the US. The couple have been documenting their summer getaway through social media, including a photo of Brooklyn enjoying a beer with Nelson Peltz, and one of Nicola in a bath aboard the yacht.


They’ve also been spotted shopping at designer boutiques in Saint-Tropez, showing no signs of slowing down their luxury lifestyle, even if it comes with strained family ties.

