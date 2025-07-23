Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Highlights:
- Nicola Peltz shared nude and topless images from her vacation with Brooklyn Beckham.
- Brooklyn confirmed he took the intimate bathtub photo, calling it one of their "best memories."
- The post comes as tensions reportedly escalate between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
- The couple’s luxury yacht holiday includes romantic PDA and personal tributes on social media.
Nicola Peltz Beckham’s latest Instagram post has set social media buzzing, as the actress shared a series of sultry vacation photos taken by her husband Brooklyn Beckham, including a nude bathtub shot that quickly caught fans’ attention. The release coincides with renewed reports of tension between Brooklyn and the Beckham family.
Nicola Peltz lies nude in bathtub during romantic yacht vacation with BrooklynInstagram @nicolapeltzbeckham
Nicola Peltz’s nude bath photo: what did she share?
On Tuesday, 22 July, the Lola actress uploaded a carousel of holiday photos with the caption “best memories,” featuring yacht views, beach vibes, and a bold nude image. In the now-viral second photo, Nicola is seen lying in a white bathtub filled with water aboard their private yacht, completely nude but tactically covering her chest and lower body with her arms and legs.
Brooklyn proudly confirmed his involvement in the shot, commenting, “I took the photo in the bath.” He followed it up with a second message: “Love you xx.”
Another intimate image showed Nicola topless in front of a mirror, with only a towel wrapped around her waist and a martini glass in hand. More pictures in the carousel showed the couple enjoying their yacht holiday, relaxing on deck, smiling into each other’s phones, and soaking up the sun in matching white outfits.
Is Nicola and Brooklyn’s relationship with the Beckhams strained?
While Nicola and Brooklyn continue to showcase their romance online, their relationship with Brooklyn’s family, particularly David and Victoria Beckham, appears to remain frosty. The couple was notably absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash earlier this year, fuelling speculation of a deeper rift.
Sources quoted by several outlets suggest that Brooklyn’s bond with his family has weakened, with him reportedly feeling “isolated” in Los Angeles and distanced from his siblings Romeo and Cruz, who allegedly blocked the couple on Instagram. While earlier reports implied Nicola and Brooklyn had unfollowed the brothers, insiders later clarified that the couple found out about the situation only after media coverage.
Despite the ongoing family tensions, Brooklyn continues to post heartfelt messages for Nicola. On their fifth engagement anniversary last month, he called proposing to her “the best decision ever” and shared a photo of his back tattoo, an emotional letter Nicola had written him ahead of their wedding in April 2022.
Nicola and Brooklyn post loved-up photos while feud rumours swirlInstagram @nicolapeltzbeckham
Why is this NSFW photo making headlines?
Aside from the personal context, Nicola’s latest photos, especially the bathtub snap, are being widely discussed for their revealing nature and the couple’s openness. Unlike the usual glamorous, polished influencer shots, these images feel raw, romantic, and intimate.
Nicola’s fashion in the photos ranged from minimal swimwear to completely nude setups. However, she carefully avoided any explicit nudity, keeping the images Instagram-appropriate. Her followers, including celebrities and fans, have responded with fire emojis and supportive messages. Some noted that the couple’s chemistry and comfort in front of the lens are reminiscent of early 2000s celebrity romance nostalgia.
Nicola Peltz poses topless with a martini on board their private yachtInstagram @nicolapeltzbeckham
What’s next for Nicola and Brooklyn?
As the couple enjoys their sun-drenched yacht escape, Nicola continues building her acting career, while Brooklyn pursues content creation, often bringing together his culinary experiments with his passion for photography.
Despite online ridicule over a recent video showing him collecting seawater for pasta, Brooklyn remains undeterred, sharing updates from their life together. In a recent interview with Glamour Germany, he described Nicola as “his best friend” and revealed that he had planned to propose just three months into dating her, though a minor golf cart accident delayed his proposal plans.
With their high-profile marriage, Hollywood ambitions, and the Beckham name always drawing media attention, Nicola and Brooklyn are clearly embracing the spotlight, even if it comes with family drama.