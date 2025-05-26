Is Brooklyn Beckham’s post for Nicola a subtle dig in the Beckham family feud?

Brooklyn Beckham’s latest Instagram post has sparked fresh concern about his relationship with his family, especially with parents David and Victoria Beckham.

The 26-year-old, now based in Los Angeles with wife Nicola Peltz, posted a video of the couple on a motorbike, soundtracked by Lana Del Rey. But it was the caption that turned heads: “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby.” Nicola shared the post with a reply: “I’ve always got you baby.”





The message, simple as it may seem, came at a time when public signs of strain between Brooklyn and his family have been mounting. His absence from both of David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations, one in Miami and one in London, didn’t go unnoticed. Nor did his silence on Mother’s Day, when his siblings and father publicly celebrated Victoria.

Insiders say that tension between Brooklyn and his younger brother Romeo, reportedly over Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who briefly dated Brooklyn years ago, may have added to the growing distance. But others suggest the cracks go further back, starting around Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish Florida wedding in 2022. Nicola is said to have ignored Romeo’s then-girlfriend Mia Regan at the time, something that reportedly baffled guests.

Tension grows between Beckham brothers amid ongoing family drama Getty Images





Despite Victoria’s recent post tagging all her children, including Brooklyn, and David’s Mother’s Day message that included him, the silence from Brooklyn’s end has been consistent. His recent trip to London, during which he reportedly didn’t inform his family, has only fuelled the narrative of estrangement.

Meanwhile, Cruz Beckham posted a family photo including Brooklyn, alongside a heartfelt message for their parents. “I love you guys more than anything,” he wrote, perhaps attempting to mend the image of a family unravelling.

While some fans online defended Brooklyn’s message as a romantic gesture, others criticised it for being insensitive, hinting it may have been a deliberate move to underline his current distance from his family.

Brooklyn skips David Beckham’s birthday celebrations in London and Miami Getty Images





Sources close to the Beckhams described the situation as heart-breaking, saying Brooklyn’s latest post “felt like a dagger.” Despite everything, the source added, “David and Victoria will always be there for him.”

Whether reconciliation is possible remains to be seen, but the silence between them is starting to speak louder than any post.