David Beckham enters fashion world with daughter Harper as inspiration for first solo clothing line

Highlights:
- Looks like DB Ventures Ltd has just filed paperwork to trademark a new clothing brand on both sides of the Atlantic.
- The proposed logo is a set of seven lines, a number that's always meant the world to Beckham.
- This is his big solo push into clothing, moving into the same space as his wife Victoria's successful label.
- The UK rights are already locked in, giving him ten years of protection against fakes.
- It's the latest piece of his growing business portfolio, which has been landing some hefty deals lately.
Looks like David Beckham is making moves into his own fashion line, following the path his wife Victoria carved out years ago. Paperwork filed by the football icon's company reveals plans for a new label, and the proposed logo points straight to a family passion. It’s a clear sign he’s seriously expanding his brand beyond the pitch.
What is the story behind David Beckham's new brand?
Right, the full picture isn't out yet, but the legal bits are getting sorted. Through his holding firm, DB Ventures Ltd, Beckham has filed trade mark applications both in the UK and over in the States. The filings protect a specific logo: a set of seven vertical lines, with the last one kicking off at a slight angle.
Now, the number seven is, obviously, the big story here. That number seven? It's everywhere with him. His famous shirt at Manchester United, of course. Then he goes and makes it Harper’s middle name, and let's not forget the tattoo. When she was born, the sevens just stacked up, her weight, the time she arrived, all of it. Seems like a David Beckham thing.
What will the David Beckham fashion brand sell?
The paperwork gives us a decent look at the potential product range. In the UK, it’s all pretty broad, covering clothing, footwear, and headgear and the application has already been given the green light. But the US filing gets more specific, listing everything from tops and bottoms to dresses, jumpsuits, and even swimwear and undergarments. That one is still pending, last anyone checked. It’s a full wardrobe play, by the looks of it.
How does this fit into the wider Beckham business empire?
Let's not act like Beckham is some newcomer to this game. He stopped playing football ages ago and has been assembling a proper business machine since then. His company, DB Ventures, continues to pull in millions through partnerships with giants like Boss and Stella Artois. So, a fashion line feels like a natural, if bold, next step. It places him right alongside his wife Victoria, whose own label hit a massive £112.7m in sales last year. Talk about a power couple.